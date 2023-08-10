USD/CAD renews intraday low near 1.3400 as Wednesday’s Doji joins firmer Oil price ahead of US CPI

- USD/CAD takes offers to refresh intraday low, printing the biggest daily loss, so far, in more than a week.
- Oil price cheers cautious optimism, softer US Dollar and technical breakout to stay firmer around YTD top.
- US Dollar fails to justify trade war fears as markets brace for US CPI with eyes on Fed policy pivot.
USD/CAD justifies bearish technical signals while refreshing intraday low to around 1.3400 amid the early hours of Thursday morning in Europe. Apart from the technical details, mentioned below, the Loonie pair’s latest weakness could also be linked to the firmer price of Canada’s main export item WTI crude oil, as well as the US Dollar’s retreat.
US Dollar Index (DXY) remains depressed near 102.45 after snapping a two-day uptrend the previous day. In doing so, the Greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies justifies the market’s cautious mood ahead of the US inflation data, namely the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July. Additionally weighing on the DXY is the market’s cautious optimism.
It should be noted that the US-China trade war and looming Sino-UK tension fail to spoil the market’s mood as China policymakers show confidence in taming the economic fears.
That said, Financial Times (FT) came out with the news suggesting that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is weighing whether to follow US President Joe Biden in restricting outbound investment into the Chinese tech sector, including artificial intelligence, chips and quantum computing. Before that, US President Joe Biden signed the much-awaited bill that allows the US Treasury Department to prohibit or restrict certain US investments in Chinese entities, per Reuters. In a reaction, China's Commerce Ministry cited “grave concerns” and marked the right to take measures against the US ban on technology investment. However, such an issue was long discussed and the announced steps are slightly lenient than originally planned, which in turn allowed the markets to remain cautiously optimistic.
Elsewhere, the firmer sentiment and likely improvement in demand from China join the looming supply crunch from Saudi Arabia and Russia to propel the WTI crude oil. Additionally, a clear upside break of an eight-month-old horizontal resistance, now immediate support around $83.50, as well as the softer DXY also allowed WTI to remain firmer around the yearly top, up 0.40% intraday near $84.05 by the press time.
Amid these plays, S&P500 Futures print mild gains despite Wall Street’s downbeat closing whereas the US Treasury bond yields also pare weekly losses.
Looking ahead, the early signals for the US inflation data and the downbeat prints of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) underpin the dovish Fed bias, which in turn seeks confirmation from today's US CPI.
Technical analysis
Wednesday’s Doji candlestick below the convergence of a five-month-old descending trend line and the 200-DMA, around 1.3450, directs the USD/CAD pair towards 1.3390-85 support area including July’s peak and the 100-DMA.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3407
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|1.3419
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3252
|Daily SMA50
|1.3268
|Daily SMA100
|1.3393
|Daily SMA200
|1.3452
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3454
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3404
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3394
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3151
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3387
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3093
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3435
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3423
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3397
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3376
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3347
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3447
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3476
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3497
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
