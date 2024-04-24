USD/CAD remains subdued around 1.3650 due to higher crude prices, disappointing US PMI

USD/CAD faces challenges due to improved risk sentiment, driven by easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The US Dollar lost ground after the release of downbeat US PMI data released on Tuesday.

The Canadian Dollar receives support from the uptick in crude Oil prices.

USD/CAD continues its losing streak that began on April 17, trading around 1.3660 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The pair receives downward pressure due to the downbeat US Dollar (USD), which could be attributed to the disappointing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data from the United States (US) released on Tuesday.

In April, the preliminary S&P Global Composite PMI for the US declined to 50.9 from the previous reading of 52.1. Additionally, the Manufacturing PMI fell to 49.9 from 51.9 in the previous reading, below the estimated 52.0. Similarly, the Services PMI decreased to 50.9, compared to the prior 51.7, falling short of the expected 52.0.

In Canada, the uptick in crude Oil prices contributes upward support to the Canadian Dollar (CAD), given the fact that Canada is the largest crude Oil exporter to the United States (US). West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price trades around $83.20 per barrel, by the press time.

Crude Oil prices have advanced following industry data indicating an unexpected decrease in US crude stocks last week, signaling positive demand dynamics. Attention has shifted away from tensions in the Middle East. The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a 3.23 million barrels decline in weekly crude Oil stocks for the week ending April 19, contrary to the expected increase of 1.80 million barrels and the previous week's increase of 4.09 million barrels.

Canadian Industrial Product Price Index rose by 0.8% in March, in line with expectations and slightly lower than the previous month's upwardly revised figure of 1.1%. Additionally, the New Housing Price Index remained unchanged in March, against forecasts of a 0.1% increase, with the year-over-year NHPI declining by 0.4%. Investors will keep an eye on Canadian Retail Sales data due on Wednesday.