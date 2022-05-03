- USD/CAD grinds lower after the biggest daily fall in two weeks.
- US dollar pares recent gains ahead of the key FOMC.
- BOC’s Rogers teased higher rates but strong US data, hawkish expectations from Fed challenge further downside.
- US ISM Services PMI, Canadian trade numbers will add to the economic docket for a watch.
Having dropped the most in a fortnight, USD/CAD holds lower grounds near 1.2830 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday as bears take a breather ahead of the key data/events.
The Loonie pair’s pullback on Tuesday could be linked to the US dollar’s consolidation ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy decision. Also favoring the USD/CAD prices were the comments from the Bank of Canada (BOC) policymaker Carolyn Rogers, not to forget firmer equities.
It’s worth noting, however, that the oil prices fail to cheer softer USD and ended posting daily losses, which in turn restricted the USD/CAD pair’s immediate downside due to Canada’s reliance on oil exports. Also challenging the quote were strong US JOLTS Job Openings and Factory Orders for March.
Moving on, USD/CAD prices are likely to remain pressured amid the pre-Fed anxiety. Though, the south-run will have a bumpy road unless the Fed chose to disappoint markets, either via rate actions or comments suggesting a softer approach to deal with robust inflation.
Other than the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), monthly prints of the US ISM Services PMI for April and Canadian International Merchandise Trade data for March will be crucial to watch for short-term directions.
Technical analysis
USD/CAD bears attack a fortnight-old rising trend line, around 1.2835 by the press time, after failing to cross March month’s high of 1.2900 on a daily closing basis. Given the RSI’s pullback from the nearly overbought zone and bullish MACD signals, the Loonie pair is less likely to extend the south-run.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2837
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34%
|Today daily open
|1.2881
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2659
|Daily SMA50
|1.2658
|Daily SMA100
|1.2683
|Daily SMA200
|1.2634
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2914
|Previous Daily Low
|1.284
|Previous Weekly High
|1.288
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2684
|Previous Monthly High
|1.288
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2403
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2886
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2868
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2843
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2804
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2769
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2917
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2952
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2991
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD remains stuck around 0.6440 on a steady NZ Unemployment Rate at 3.2%
The NZD/USD pair has not displayed any firmer move as Statistics New Zealand has reported the Unemployment Rate at 3.2%. The jobless rate is in line with the market consensus and prior print of 3.2%.
EUR/USD stable around 1.0520 as dollar bulls fight back
EUR/USD trades a handful of pips above the 1.0500, retreating from an intraday high of 1.0577. A better perception of risk provided intraday support to the shared currency.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears reclaimed the 100-DMA and targets the 200-DMA at around $1,835
Gold spot (XAU/USD) slid below the 100-day moving average (DMA) at $1881.38 and recorded a daily close nearby on Monday, ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy decision.
Crypto shows signs of bouncing in May
Bitcoin ends April on a bearish note, with concerns that further downside pressure may continue. Ethereum continues to vex bulls and bears alike as ETH maintains a tight trading range. XRP struggles to hold the $0.60 value area.
China faces trouble as the EU nears embargo on russian oil
China is the world's second-largest consumer and the world’s top importer of crude oil. In the face of adversity, is its economy likely to slow down?