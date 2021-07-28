USD/CAD remains pressured towards 1.2500 near two-week low, US Q2 GDP, oil moves eyed

- USD/CAD bears take a breather following the heaviest fall in a week.
- Firmer WTI oil prices extend post Fed weakness, US stimulus news also favor bears.
- Canada CPI, covid woes fail to disappoint sellers ahead of US Q2 GDP.
USD/CAD stays depressed around 1.2525, down 0.07% on a day, amid Thursday’s Asian session. The Loonie pair dropped the most in a week the previous day after the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. Also favoring the pair sellers is the oil prices strength and chatters over the procedural passage of the US infrastructure spending bill.
The Fed matched wide marked expectations of announcing no monetary policy change, despite mentioning, “continuing economic improvement,” during the July meeting. However, it’s Chairman Jerome Powell who weighed down the US dollar by saying, "Economy has made progress toward goals since setting the bar for taper in December and will continue to assess progress in coming meetings."
Elsewhere, prices of WTI oil refreshed two week top as downbeat US dollar and higher-than-expected depletion in the official inventories from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) favored the Canadian dollar (CAD) due to Ottawa heavy reliance on energy export.
Also negative for the USD/CAD prices could be the latest headlines from Reuters confirming that the US Republican Party has enough votes to push President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending plans in the Senate. The latest update said that the bill has 67 votes in favor to to begin a debate.
It’s worth mentioning that the previous day’s Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures for June mostly matched market consensus and offered no challenges to the Bank of Canada’s (BOC) hawkish view, which in turn were ignored ahead of the Fed.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures struggle for clear direction and so do oil prices amid a quiet session with a light calendar in Asia.
Hence, today’s preliminary reading of US Q2 GDP, expected 8.6% annualized versus 6.4% prior, will be the key. Additionally, covid updates, oil price moves and stimulus news could also entertain USD/CAD traders.
Read: US Q2 GDP Preview: Economy to continue to expand at strong pace, eyes on FOMC
Technical analysis
21-DMA and an ascending support line from June 11 restrict immediate downside around 1.2520. However, USD/CAD bulls are less likely to enter until the quote stays below the 200-DMA level of 1.2600.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2522
|Today Daily Change
|-80 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.63%
|Today daily open
|1.2602
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2518
|Daily SMA50
|1.2313
|Daily SMA100
|1.237
|Daily SMA200
|1.2608
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2605
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2538
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2808
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2526
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2487
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2007
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2579
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2564
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2559
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2515
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2492
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2625
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2648
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2691
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls brace for 200-SMA hurdle around 1.1850
EUR/USD holds onto the bounce off resistance-turned-support around 1.1845 amid a quiet post-Fed Thursday morning in Asia. In addition to the successful break of the previous resistance line, bullish MACD and ...
GBP/USD bulls getting ready to test 1.4000
The British pound keeps finding modest support in the UK’s improving covid situation. Fed Chairman poured cool water on tapering speculation. GBP/USD trades at fresh weekly highs and could extend gains in the near-term.
EUR/USD: Bulls brace for 200-SMA hurdle around 1.1850
EUR/USD holds onto the bounce off resistance-turned-support around 1.1845 amid a quiet post-Fed Thursday morning in Asia. In addition to the successful break of the previous resistance line, bullish MACD and ...
Polygon solidifies stance as the altcoin king as MATIC price enters 60% rally
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on MATIC price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where Polygon could be heading next as it seems bound for higher highs.
FOMC: “Progress” made but is it enough to taper?
As widely expected, the FOMC did not make any major policy changes at today's meeting. The decisions to keep the target range for the fed funds rate unchanged as well as the pace of asset purchases was unanimously supported by all 11 voting members of the Committee.