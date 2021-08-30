USD/CAD: Remains poised to extend losses beyond 1.2600 os oil recovers, soft USD

USD/CAD remains muted in the initial Asian trading hours on Monday.

Lower US Treasury yields undermine the demand for the US dollar.

The Canadian dollar gains momentum as oil prices stabilize after the storm.

The USD/CAD pair consolidate gains on Tuesday in the initial Asian session, following the previous session’s lull performance. The pair moves in a very narrow trade band with no meaningful traction.

At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2605, up 0.03% for the day.

A combination of factors is responsible for the downbeat performance of the USD. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the greenback against the six major currencies, trades with modest gains below the 93.00 mark.

The US Pending Home Sales data fell for the second month. The readings came at 8.5% lower on yearly basis in July, amid limited supply. Investors continued to digest the dovish stance from the Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium that the central bank would start taper by the end of this year but the rate hike is still far away.

On the other hand, the Canadian dollar gains as WTI crude rose above $69 a barrel on the concerns of disturbing supply due to Hurricane Ida.

In addition to that Canada posted a current account surplus of CAD 3.6 billion in Q2, following a CAD 1.8 million in the first quarter.

As for now, traders wait for the Canadian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Rate, US Chicago PMI to gauge the market sentiment.

USD/CAD additional levels

USD/CAD Overview Today last price 1.2606 Today Daily Change -0.0016 Today Daily Change % -0.13 Today daily open 1.2622 Trends Daily SMA20 1.2597 Daily SMA50 1.2522 Daily SMA100 1.2379 Daily SMA200 1.2544 Levels Previous Daily High 1.2708 Previous Daily Low 1.2606 Previous Weekly High 1.2834 Previous Weekly Low 1.2579 Previous Monthly High 1.2808 Previous Monthly Low 1.2303 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2645 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2669 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2582 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2543 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.248 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2685 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2748 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2788





