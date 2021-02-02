USD/CAD remains on track to close in red near 1.2800 despite USD strength

  • USD seems to have settled around 1.2800 in the American session.
  • Surging crude oil prices helped CAD outperform its peers on Tuesday.
  • US Dollar Index rose to fresh two-month highs above 91.20.

The USD/CAD pair rose to a fresh daily high of 1.2870 in the early trading hours of the American session but made a sharp U-turn with surging crude oil prices providing a boost to the CAD. As of writing, the pair was down 0.33% on a daily basis at 1.2810.

WTI jumps to yearly highs on Tuesday

Renewed hopes for a steady recovery in energy oil demand amid US stimulus hopes and the ongoing coronavirus vaccinations triggered a rally in crude oil prices. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate touched its highest level in more than a year at $55.23 and was last seen rising 2.4% on the day at $54.80.

On the other hand, supported by rising US Treasury bond yields, the US Dollar Index advanced to a fresh two-month top of 91.28 on Tuesday and limited USD/CAD's downside.

Earlier in the day, the data from the US revealed that the ISM-NY Business Conditions Index in January fell to 51.2 from 61.3 in December. On a positive note, the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism in February improved to 51.9 and beat the market expectation of 51.

There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases from Canada on Wednesday. The ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. 

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2811
Today Daily Change -0.0050
Today Daily Change % -0.39
Today daily open 1.2861
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2723
Daily SMA50 1.2792
Daily SMA100 1.2993
Daily SMA200 1.3262
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2863
Previous Daily Low 1.2762
Previous Weekly High 1.2881
Previous Weekly Low 1.2686
Previous Monthly High 1.2881
Previous Monthly Low 1.259
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2824
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.28
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2794
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2727
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2693
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2896
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.293
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2997

 

 

Latest Forex News

