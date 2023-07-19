USD/CAD remains on the defensive near the 1.3170 mark amid the weakening USD

- USD/CAD remains on the defensive near the 1.3170 mark.
- The Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell to 2.8% YoY in June versus 3.4% prior.
- The US Industrial Production data for June surprises the downside.
The USD/CAD pair remains under pressure and currently trades around 1.3160 regions in the early Asian session. The weakening US Dollar is backed by the Industrial Production surprises to the downside and the softer inflation data last week. Investors will look to the Canadian Retail Sales m/m for fresh impetus.
The Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell to 2.8% YoY in June, down from 3.4% in May. This number was lower than the market's expectation of 3%. The CPI rose 0.1% MoM, compared to market expectations of a 0.3% increase. Additionally, the monthly Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, fell 0.1%, while the annual Core CPI stood at 3.2%, down from 3.7% in May.
The softer Canadian core inflation exerts some pressure on the Loonie as the data lowers the possibility that the Bank of Canada (BoC) will raise interest rates at its September meeting. Nevertheless, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) recovers against the US Dollar. A reversal in crude oil prices help limit the loss in the commodity-linked Loonie and weighed on the USD/CAD pair.
Additionally, the release of US Industrial Production data for June surprises to the downside and shows a prolonged decline of industrial output. On Tuesday, the US Federal Reserve reported that Industrial Production fell 0.5% in June for the second month. This figure was lower than the market expected of no change.
Also, Retail sales in the United States increased 0.2% MoM in June to $689.5 billion, according to data released by the US Census Bureau. This report came in below the market's forecast of a 0.5% gain. On the positive side, the 0.3% growth figure recorded in May was revised up to 0.5%.
Looking ahead, the Canadian Retail Sales m/m will be keenly watched. The softer data might cap the downside for the USD/CAD pair. On the US docket, the Unemployment Claims will be released on Thursday.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3172
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3169
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.322
|Daily SMA50
|1.335
|Daily SMA100
|1.3463
|Daily SMA200
|1.3486
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3244
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3167
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3304
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3093
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3585
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3117
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3196
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3214
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3143
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3117
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3067
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3219
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3269
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3295
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
