USD/CAD remains on the defensive below one-month peak, downside seems cushioned

- USD/CAD edges lower on Thursday, though the downside lacks follow-through selling.
- Rebounding Oil prices underpins the Loonie and acts as a headwind amid a softer USD.
- Traders now look forward to the Advance US GDP report for short-term opportunities.
The USD/CAD pair struggles to capitalize on its recent strong recovery move from the 1.3300 mark, or a two-month low touched on April 14 and edges lower during the first half of trading on Thursday. The pair, however, manages to hold above the 1.3600 mark through the early European session and is currently placed just below a nearly one-month high touched on Wednesday.
A modest recovery in Crude Oil prices underpins the commodity-linked Loonie and acts as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair amid subdued US Dollar (USD) price action. The uptick in Oil prices, meanwhile, could be attributed to some technical buying following the recent slump to a fresh monthly low, led by looming recession fears and an increase in Russian oil exports, which offset the impact of OPEC+ production cuts.
The USD, on the other hand, continues to be weighed down by speculations about an imminent rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) later this year. The expectations are being fueled by fresh concerns about banking contagion risks in the US, the debt ceiling standoff and slowing economic growth. Hence, the market focus will remain glued to the release of the Advance US Q1 GDP report, due later during the early North American session.
The growth in the world's largest economy is anticipated to have slowed to a 2.0% annualized pace during the January-March period from 2.6% in the previous quarter. Any meaningful divergence from the expected reading will be enough to infuse some volatility around the Greenback and influence the USD/CAD pair. Apart from this, Oil price dynamics should contribute to producing short-term opportunities around the major.
In the meantime, bets for another 25 bps lift-off at the next FOMC policy meeting in May remain supportive of a further rise in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, acts as a tailwind for the buck and lends some support to the USD/CAD pair, warranting some caution for bearish traders and before positioning for any meaningful intraday corrective pullback.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3629
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.3636
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3479
|Daily SMA50
|1.3581
|Daily SMA100
|1.3528
|Daily SMA200
|1.3422
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3651
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3599
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3563
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3343
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3862
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3508
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3631
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3619
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3607
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3577
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3555
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3658
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3681
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.371
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
