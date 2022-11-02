- A combination of factors prompts fresh selling around USD/CAD on Wednesday.
- Rising oil prices underpin the loonie and exert pressure amid a modest USD slide.
- The downside seems cushioned as investors keenly await the key FOMC decision.
The USD/CAD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's solid recovery of around 140 pips from the 1.3530 area and meets with a fresh supply on Wednesday. The intraday downtick drags spot prices back below the 1.3600 mark and is sponsored by a combination of factors.
Crude oil prices edge higher for the second successive day in the wake of the overnight data showing an unexpected drop in US crude inventories, which, in turn, underpins the commodity-linked loonie. This, along with the emergence of fresh US dollar selling, is seen exerting downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair.
Speculations that the Fed will soften its hawkish stance amid signs of a slowdown in the US economy keep the USD bulls on the defensive. The downside, however, remains cushioned, at least for the time being, as traders might refrain from placing fresh directional bets and prefer to wait for the outcome of a two-day FOMC meeting.
The Fed is scheduled to announce its policy decision later during the US session and is expected to hike interest rates by 75 bps rate hike for the fourth time in as many meetings. Investors, meanwhile, will focus on the accompanying policy statement and the post-meeting press conference for clues about the future rate hike path.
This, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and help determine the next leg of a directional move for the USD/CAD pair. In the meantime, the US ADP report on private-sector employment might do little to provide any impetus, warranting some caution before positioning for any further intraday losses.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3592
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|1.3631
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3702
|Daily SMA50
|1.3455
|Daily SMA100
|1.3185
|Daily SMA200
|1.2948
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3669
|Previous Daily Low
|1.353
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3774
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3496
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3978
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3496
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3616
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3583
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3551
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3471
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3413
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.369
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3749
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3828
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 0.9900 as USD extends decline ahead of Fed
EUR/USD is extending gains above 0.9900, as buyers keep the reins in the European session. The pair draws support from the renewed weakness in the US dollar alongside the yields. Investors trade with caution ahead of the Fed rate hike decision.
GBP/USD holds gains above 1.1500, Fed in focus
GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.1500 in European trading hours amid cautious optimism. The US dollar remains pressured, weighed down by weaker Treasury yields, as investors brace for the expected 75 bps Fed rate hike decision.
Gold clings to gains around $1,650 ahead of critical Fed decision
Gold Price consolidates the recovery as the US dollar turns south with Treasury yields. A typical pre-Fed anxiety looms, as investors await Fed Chair Powell’s presser. The tide could turn in favor of XAU/USD buyers on a likely dovish Fed pivot.
Deribit loses $28 million worth of cryptocurrencies to a hack
Deribit, a cryptocurrency exchange focused on options trading, announced on November 2 that its hot wallets were compromised. The exchange confirmed that they suffered a loss is $28 million.
Federal Reserve Preview: Dollar buying opportunity? Why Powell is unlikely to cement a pivot Premium
Is it the Federal Reserve's last hurrah? That notion of an upcoming slowdown in US rate hikes has been supporting equities and weighing on the US dollar during the bank's blackout period.