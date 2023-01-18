- USD/CAD turns lower for the second straight day, albeit lacks follow-through selling.
- Bullish crude oil prices underpin the Loonie and act as a headwind for the major.
- Broad-based USD strength lends some support ahead of important US macro data.
The USD/CAD pair attracts some sellers following an early uptick to the 1.3410 area dips into negative territory for the second straight day on Wednesday. The pair is currently placed near the daily low, around the 1.3380 region, and looks to extend the previous day's pullback from the weekly top.
Crude oil prices stand tall near the monthly peak amid optimism over a recovery in Chinese fuel demand. This, in turn, underpins the commodity-linked Loonie and acts as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair. That said, a combination of factors should help limit deeper losses for the major and warrants some caution before placing aggressive intraday bearish bets.
Worries about a deeper global economic downturn might cap crude oil prices, which, along with a sharp deceleration in Canadian consumer inflation, could act as a headwind for the Canadian Dollar. Apart from this, resurgent US Dollar demand, bolstered by the Bank of Japan-inspired sell-off in the Japanese Yen, should further lend support to the USD/CAD pair.
The USD rally, meanwhile, is likely to run out of steam amid a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields, weighed down by growing acceptance that the Fed will soften its hawkish stance. In fact, the current market pricing points to a greater chance of a smaller 25 bps Fed rate hike move in February, which should keep a lid on the greenback.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop, along with repeated failures to find acceptance above the 1.3400 mark, favour bearish traders. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling below mid-1.3300s before positioning for any further depreciating move as traders now look to important US macro data for a fresh impetus.
Wednesday's US economic docket highlights the release of the Producer Price Index (PPI) and monthly Retail Sales figures, due later during the early North American session. Apart from this, the US bond yields might influence the USD demand. Traders will further take cues from oil price dynamics to grab short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3377
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.3388
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.351
|Daily SMA50
|1.3495
|Daily SMA100
|1.3503
|Daily SMA200
|1.3177
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3437
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3369
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3461
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3322
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3705
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3385
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3395
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3411
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3359
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.333
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3291
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3427
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3466
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3494
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.2300 ahead of UK CPI
Pound Sterling has been outperforming other risk-perceived currencies this week as rising wages in the United Kingdom region are passing all checks for a continuation of sheer policy tightening by the Bank of England (BoE).
USD/JPY soars 2.50% through 131.00 after BoJ's inaction on yield control policy
USD/JPY is rallying hard beyond 131.00 after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) announced no changes to its monetary and yield control policy on Wednesday. The Japanese yen is reversing a part of its recent uptrend, as the BoJ defies market pressure. Kuroda eyed.
EUR/USD prints four-day losing streak below 1.0800 as ECB hawks retreat
EUR/USD stays on the bear’s radar as it slides to 1.0770 during the four-day south-run heading into Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the major currency pair bears the burden of the broad US Dollar rebound, as well as receding hawkish bias over the European Central Bank’s (ECB) next move.
Gold eyes further correction toward $1,870 amid bearish technicals Premium
Gold price is extending its correction from nine-month highs into the third straight day this Wednesday. Gold price is undermined by resurgent United States Dollar (USD) demand, despite the sell-off in the US Treasury bond yields.
Ethereum price faces strong headwinds around $1,600 as multiple bearish signals emerge
Ethereum price shows a clear sign of slowing down as it heads into a supply zone. Although there is a slow climb to the upside, the chances of a further continuation are very low.