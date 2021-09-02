USD/CAD remains on the defensive below 1.2600 mark

- USD/CAD prolonged its sideways price move and remained confined in the weekly trading range.
- Dovish Fed expectations acted as a headwind for the USD and capped the upside for the major.
- A softer tone around oil prices might undermine the loonie and help limit any deeper losses.
The USD/CAD pair edged lower during the early European session and slipped below the 1.2600 mark, back closer to the lower end of its weekly trading range in the last hour.
The pair, so far, has struggled to gain any meaningful traction and has been oscillating in a range since the beginning of this week. The US dollar languished near one-month lows amid uncertainty about the likely timing of the Fed's tapering plan and doubts about the US labour market recovery. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that acted as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair.
In fact, the ADP report released on Wednesday showed that the US private-sector employers hired far fewer workers than expected in August. This further dashed hopes for an early lift-off, which was evident from a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets continued weighing on the safe-haven greenback.
However, a softer tone around crude oil prices might undermine demand for the commodity-linked loonie and help limit any deeper losses for the USD/CAD pair, at least for now. The black gold remained depressed after OPEC+ reaffirmed its commitment to raising supply despite worries that the recent rise in cases infected by the Delta variant of the coronavirus could dent global fuel demand.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below the weekly trading range support, around the 1.2575-70 region, before placing aggressive bearish bets. A sustained break below will set the stage for an extension of the recent sharp pullback from mid-1.2900s, or YTD tops touched on August 20.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the usual Weekly Jobless Claims. Apart from this, a scheduled speech by Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic might influence the USD and provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair. Traders might further take cues from oil price dynamics to grab some short-term opportunities around the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.259
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|1.2621
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.261
|Daily SMA50
|1.2539
|Daily SMA100
|1.2381
|Daily SMA200
|1.2538
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2637
|Previous Daily Low
|1.258
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2834
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2579
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2949
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2616
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2602
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2588
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2556
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2532
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2645
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.267
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2702
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
