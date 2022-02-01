USD/CAD remains on the defensive around 1.2700 amid bullish oil prices/weaker USD

By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD edged lower for the second straight day and was pressured by a combination of factors.
  • Bullish oil prices underpinned the loonie and exerted some pressure amid modest USD weakness.
  • The Fed’s hawkish stance should lend some support ahead of Canadian GDP and the US ISM PMI.

The USD/CAD pair traded with a mild negative bias heading into the European session and was last seen hovering near the daily low, just below the 0.2700 mark.

The pair witnessed some selling for the second successive day on Tuesday, with bears looking to extend the recent decline from the 1.2800 neighbourhood, or over three-week high set last week. Crude oil prices stood tall near a multi-year high and continued underpinning the commodity-linked loonie. This, along with modest US dollar weakness, exerted some downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair.

The black gold remained supported by expectations that a limited production increase by major oil producers and the post-pandemic recovery in fuel demand will keep a tight supply condition. Apart from this, geopolitical tensions acted as a tailwind for the commodity. Hence, the focus will remain on the OPEC+ decision and development surrounding the conflict between Russia and the West over Ukraine.

On the other hand, the flattening of the US Treasury yield curve kept the USD bulls on the defensive and further contributed to the offered tone surrounding the USD/CAD pair. In fact, the spread between 2 and 10-year US government bonds fell below 60 bps for the first time since early November amid growing acceptance that the Fed will tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace than anticipated.

The markets have fully priced in an eventual liftoff in March and expect five quarter-point rate hikes by the end of 2022. Adding to this, Atlanta Fed President, Raphael Bostic said that the US central bank could raise its benchmark rate by 50 bps if a more aggressive approach to combat high inflation is needed. This dampened future growth prospects, which is playing out in the US bond market.

Nevertheless, the Fed's more hawkish stance supports prospects for the emergence of some USD dip-buying, which should limit the downside for the USD/CAD pair, at least for the time being. Market participants now look forward to the release of the Canadian GDP report and the US ISM Manufacturing PMI. This, along with oil price dynamics, should produce some trading opportunities around the major.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2701
Today Daily Change -0.0011
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1.2712
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2624
Daily SMA50 1.2716
Daily SMA100 1.2625
Daily SMA200 1.2508
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2777
Previous Daily Low 1.2682
Previous Weekly High 1.2797
Previous Weekly Low 1.2554
Previous Monthly High 1.2814
Previous Monthly Low 1.2451
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2718
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2741
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.267
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2628
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2575
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2765
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2819
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.286

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

