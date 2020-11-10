USD/CAD remains depressed near multi-day low, ignores WTI losses amid US dollar weakness

- USD/CAD attacks the lower end of the recent trading range above 1.3000.
- US dollar fizzles recovery moves from 10-week low as vaccine hope fades.
- Sino-American tension, EU-US trade tussle also challenge market sentiment.
USD/CAD drops to 1.3000, down 0.10% intraday, as sellers flirt with the intraday low of 1.2998 during the pre-European session trading. In doing so, the pair sellers shrug off recent weakness in the oil prices, Canada’s main export, while highlighting the US dollar’s failure to extend Monday’s run-up.
The US dollar index (DXY) declines to 92.64, losing 0.20% on a day, as risk-tone sours. The greenback gauges marked the heaviest bounce in 12-weeks the previous day as traders cheered Pfizer-BioNTech came out with the 90% effective rate of the coronavirus (COVID-19) Also propelling the vaccine hopes were the comments from the US Health Official Dr. Anthony Fauci who expects Moderna to reach the same league.
However, a halt in the Chinese vaccine trials joins the US sanctions on Beijing’s diplomat over the Hong Kong issue, initially challenged the risk-takers. The cautious sentiment gained additional support from American dislike for the European tariffs of goods worth of $4 billion.
Amid these plays, US stock futures part ways from Monday’s heavy upside whereas US 10-year Treasury yields also lose four basis points (bps) to 0.91% by press time.
Further, WTI prints 0.50% intraday losses while wavering around the $40.00 threshold. The energy benchmark weighs as the covid resurgence weighs on oil demand.
That said, China’s downbeat prints of October month inflation data and US President Donald Trump’s repeated efforts to keep the Republicans in power in the Senate also weigh on the pair.
While the US dollar declines become the major cause of the USD/CAD weakness, bears may cheer the technical breakdown and a shift in the risk sentiment for fresh impetus.
Technical analysis
A clear downside past-200-week EMA and an ascending trend line from May 2018, amid the absence of oversold RSI, favor the USD/CAD bears.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3001
|Today Daily Change
|-12 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|1.3013
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.317
|Daily SMA50
|1.3203
|Daily SMA100
|1.3303
|Daily SMA200
|1.3542
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3055
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2928
|Previous Weekly High
|1.337
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3019
|Previous Monthly High
|1.339
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3081
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2977
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3007
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2943
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2872
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2816
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.307
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3126
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3197
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
