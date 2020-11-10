USD/CAD remains depressed near multi-day low, ignores WTI losses amid US dollar weakness

  • USD/CAD attacks the lower end of the recent trading range above 1.3000.
  • US dollar fizzles recovery moves from 10-week low as vaccine hope fades.
  • Sino-American tension, EU-US trade tussle also challenge market sentiment.

USD/CAD drops to 1.3000, down 0.10% intraday, as sellers flirt with the intraday low of 1.2998 during the pre-European session trading. In doing so, the pair sellers shrug off recent weakness in the oil prices, Canada’s main export, while highlighting the US dollar’s failure to extend Monday’s run-up.

The US dollar index (DXY) declines to 92.64, losing 0.20% on a day, as risk-tone sours. The greenback gauges marked the heaviest bounce in 12-weeks the previous day as traders cheered Pfizer-BioNTech came out with the 90% effective rate of the coronavirus (COVID-19) Also propelling the vaccine hopes were the comments from the US Health Official Dr. Anthony Fauci who expects Moderna to reach the same league.

However, a halt in the Chinese vaccine trials joins the US sanctions on Beijing’s diplomat over the Hong Kong issue, initially challenged the risk-takers. The cautious sentiment gained additional support from American dislike for the European tariffs of goods worth of $4 billion.

Amid these plays, US stock futures part ways from Monday’s heavy upside whereas US 10-year Treasury yields also lose four basis points (bps) to 0.91% by press time.

Further, WTI prints 0.50% intraday losses while wavering around the $40.00 threshold. The energy benchmark weighs as the covid resurgence weighs on oil demand.

That said, China’s downbeat prints of October month inflation data and US President Donald Trump’s repeated efforts to keep the Republicans in power in the Senate also weigh on the pair.

While the US dollar declines become the major cause of the USD/CAD weakness, bears may cheer the technical breakdown and a shift in the risk sentiment for fresh impetus.

Technical analysis

A clear downside past-200-week EMA and an ascending trend line from May 2018, amid the absence of oversold RSI, favor the USD/CAD bears.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3001
Today Daily Change -12 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.09%
Today daily open 1.3013
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.317
Daily SMA50 1.3203
Daily SMA100 1.3303
Daily SMA200 1.3542
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3055
Previous Daily Low 1.2928
Previous Weekly High 1.337
Previous Weekly Low 1.3019
Previous Monthly High 1.339
Previous Monthly Low 1.3081
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2977
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3007
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2943
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2872
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2816
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.307
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3126
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3197

 

 

