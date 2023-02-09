USD/CAD remains depressed near daily low, around 1.3400 mark amid weaker USD

- USD/CAD meets with a fresh supply on Thursday and is pressured by a combination of factors.
- Retreating US bond yields and the risk-on impulse weigh heavily on the safe-haven greenback.
- The recent rally in oil prices underpins the Loonie and also contributes to the intraday decline.
The USD/CAD pair comes under some renewed selling pressure following an early uptick to the 1.3460 area and reverses a part of the previous day's solid bounce of around 100 pips from the weekly low. The pair remains depressed through the first half of the European session and is currently placed near the daily low, with bears awaiting a break below the 1.3400 mark.
A combination of factors triggers a sharp US Dollar retracement slide from a one-month high, which, in turn, is seen exerting downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair. The uncertainty over the Fed's rate-hike path drags the US Treasury bond yields higher. This, along with a goodish recovery in the global risk sentiment - as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets - weighs heavily on the safe-haven greenback.
Meanwhile, crude oil prices hold steady near a one-week top amid optimism over a strong fuel demand recovery in China. This, in turn, underpins the commodity-linked Loonie and further contributes to the offered tone surrounding the USD/CAD pair. That said, worries about a deeper global economic downturn could cap the upside for the black liquid. Apart from this, the divergent Fed-BoC policy outlook should limit losses for the major.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged on Tuesday that rates might need to move higher than expected if the economy remains strong. A slew of FOMC members echoed Powell's hawkish view that additional rate hikes were likely warranted to fully gain control of inflation. The Bank of Canada (BoC), on the other hand, is expected to be the first major central bank to pause the policy-tightening cycle following eight rate hikes in the past 11 months.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the USD/CAD pair, warranting some caution before positioning for any further losses. Traders now look to the release of the US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data, which, along with the broader risk sentiment, might influence the USD. Apart from this, oil price dynamics could further contribute to producing short-term opportunities around the pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3404
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0043
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|1.3447
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3383
|Daily SMA50
|1.3494
|Daily SMA100
|1.3536
|Daily SMA200
|1.3231
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3449
|Previous Daily Low
|1.336
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3472
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3262
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3685
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.33
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3415
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3394
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3389
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.333
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3478
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3508
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3567
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
