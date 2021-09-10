USD/CAD remains depressed below mid-1.2600s, Canadian jobs data awaited

- USD/CAD remained on the defensive for the second consecutive session on Friday.
- The risk-on impulse weighed on the safe-haven USD and exerted some pressure.
- A goodish pickup in oil prices underpinned the loonie and added to the selling bias.
The USD/CAD pair traded with a mild negative bias heading into the European session and was last seen hovering near daily lows, just below mid-1.2600s.
A combination of factors failed to assist the pair to capitalize on the previous day's late rebound from the 1.2625-20 region and exerted some pressure for the second consecutive session on Friday. A goodish pickup in crude oil prices underpinned the commodity-linked loonie. On the other hand, the risk-on impulse in the markets acted as a headwind for the safe-haven US dollar and contributed to the offered tone surrounding the USD/CAD pair.
That said, firming market expectations that the Fed will begin rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus sooner rather than later should help limit any deeper losses for the greenback. This was reinforced by Fed Governor Michelle Bowman's remarks on Thursday, saying that the central bank was close to announcing the start of tapering. This was in line with a slew of hawkish comments from various Fed officials this week.
Apart from this, Thursday's better-than-expected release of the US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, which fell to the lowest level since the pandemic struck in March 2020, could lend support to the USD. The data offered further evidence that a sharp slowdown in hiring during August was due to labour shortages rather than weak demand for workers. This, in turn, warrants caution before placing aggressive bearish bets around the USD/CAD pair.
Market participants now look forward to Friday's economic docket, highlighting the release of the Canadian monthly jobs report and the US Producer Price Index. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the greenback. Traders might further take cues from oil price dynamics for some short-term impetus.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2639
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1.2663
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2631
|Daily SMA50
|1.2568
|Daily SMA100
|1.2386
|Daily SMA200
|1.2527
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2728
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2623
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2654
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2494
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2949
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2663
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2687
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2614
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2566
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.251
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2719
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2776
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2824
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays firmer above 1.1800 as risk-on mood weigh on USD, ECB’s Lagarde eyed
EUR/USD stays firmer for the second day in a row, edges higher of late. US President Joe Biden’s six-pronged strategy, Xi-Biden talks recently favored market sentiment. DXY part ways from firmer US Treasury yields, fails to cheer virus woes.
GBP/USD rallies past 1.3850 on upbeat UK Industrial Production, weak greenback
The cable is enjoying a strong Friday, continuing to gain ground after Thursday's bullish reversal. The UK released better than expected Industrial Production data for July, bullish for sterling, while the US dollar is retreating across the board ahead of US Producer Price data.
Gold battles to conquer $1,800, not a good sign for bulls
Gold edged higher on Thursday, albeit continued with its struggle to find acceptance or build on the momentum beyond the $1,800 round-figure mark.
Coinbase denies rumors of relisting XRP, Ripple drops 10%
XRP trading pairs appeared on the Coinbase exchange platform, leading investors to believe that the firm relisted the token. Coinbase quickly denied these rumors, stating that it was due to a technical error.
Canadian Jobs Preview: Employment sector improves but uncertainty prevails
With the Bank of Canada (BOC) sitting tight on its monetary policy settings, WTI prices holding the lower ground and COVID-19- induced economic risks lurking, will USD/CAD extend its recent uptrend?