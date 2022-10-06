- USD/CAD meets with a fresh supply on Thursday amid the emergence of some USD selling.
- The overnight rally in oil prices underpins the loonie and further contributes to the downtick.
- Hawkish Fed expectations could act as a tailwind for the buck and lend support to the pair.
The USD/CAD pair extends the overnight pullback from the vicinity of the 1.3700 mark and edges lower through the first half of trading on Thursday. The pair is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 1.3570-1.3575 region, down nearly 0.30% for the day.
The US dollar struggles to capitalize on the previous day's solid bounce from a two-week low and meets with a fresh supply, which, in turn, exerts pressure on the USD/CAD pair. A modest downtick in the US Treasury bond yields, along with a recovery in the risk sentiment, further drives flows away from the safe-haven greenback.
Apart from this, the recent bullish run in crude oil prices underpins the commodity-linked loonie and contributes to the offered tone surrounding the USD/CAD pair. The black liquid shot to a three-week high after OPEC+ agreed to tighten the global supply and slash production by about 2 million bpd - the largest reduction since 2020.
That said, concerns that a deeper global economic downturn will dent fuel demand keep a lid on any further gains for the black liquid. Furthermore, expectations for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed should act as a tailwind for the US bond yields and the buck, which, in turn, should offer support to the USD/CAD pair.
Fed officials reiterated the US central bank's commitment to getting inflation under control and reaffirmed bets for another supersized 75 bps rate hike at the November FOMC meeting. This warrants caution before placing bearish bets around the USD/CAD pair ahead of the monthly employment details from the US and Canada on Friday.
In the meantime, traders on Thursday will take cues from the release of the US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data and Canadian Ivey PMI. Apart from this, speeches by FOMC members and the Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem should provide some meaningful impetus to the USD/CAD pair later during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3574
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|1.3618
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3421
|Daily SMA50
|1.3139
|Daily SMA100
|1.2997
|Daily SMA200
|1.2844
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3696
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3504
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3838
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.356
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3838
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3622
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3577
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3516
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3414
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3324
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3708
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3798
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
