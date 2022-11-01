- A combination of factors prompts aggressive selling around USD/CAD on Tuesday.
- Rising oil prices underpin the loonie and exert pressure amid a modest USD downtick.
- The downside seems limited amid recession fears and ahead of the FOMC meeting.
The USD/CAD pair comes under heavy selling pressure on Tuesday and extends the overnight late pullback from the 1.3685 region, or a multi-day high. The downward trajectory drags spot prices to a fresh daily low, around mid-1.3500s during the early European session and is sponsored by a combination of factors.
Crude oil prices regain positive traction after OPEC said that demand will be higher than initially expected in the medium to long term. This, in turn, underpins the commodity-linked loonie and exerts some downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair amid the emergence of some selling around the US dollar.
The global risk sentiment gets a boost following the release of Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI, which improved to 49.2 in October from 48.1 previous. The upbeat market mood, along with speculations that the Fed will soften its hawkish stance amid signs of a slowdown in the US economy, is seen weighing on the safe-haven greenback.
Investors, however, remain concerned about the fuel demand outlook in the wake of China's strict zero-COVID policy amid the resurgence of cases in Shanghai and Wuhan. This could act as a headwind for the black liquid. Apart from this, the protracted Russia-Ukraine war might also contribute to keeping a lid on any optimism in the markets.
Furthermore, expectations that the Fed will deliver another supersized 75 bps rate hike at the end of a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday should limit the downside for the buck. This, in turn, supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the USD/CAD pair and warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of the ISM Manufacturing PMI later during the early North American session. This, along with the broader risk sentiment, will influence the USD. Traders will further take cues from oil price dynamics to grab short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3578
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0047
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|1.3625
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3697
|Daily SMA50
|1.3441
|Daily SMA100
|1.3178
|Daily SMA200
|1.2943
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3685
|Previous Daily Low
|1.36
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3774
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3496
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3978
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3496
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3653
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3632
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3588
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3551
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3502
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3674
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3722
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.376
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
