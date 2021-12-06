USD/CAD remains depressed below 1.2800 mark, downside seems cushioned

The fundamental backdrop favours the USD bulls and supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the USD/CAD pair. There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US or Canada. This makes it prudent to wait for a strong follow-through selling before confirming that the recent positive move has run out of steam.

The downside, however, remains cushioned, at least for the time being, amid sustained US dollar buying, bolstered by the prospects for a faster policy tightening by the Fed . The markets have been pricing in the possibility of liftoff by May 2022. This, along with a strong recovery in the US Treasury bond yields, continued acting as a tailwind for the greenback.

Crude oil prices kicked off the new week on a positive note amid easing fears about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and underpinned the commodity-linked loonie. This, in turn, failed to assist the USD/CAD pair to capitalize on the previous day's intraday rally of over 100 pips to the highest level since September 20, instead prompted fresh selling on Monday.

The USD/CAD pair maintained its offered tone heading into the North American session and was last seen hovering near the daily low, just below the 1.2800 round-figure mark.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.