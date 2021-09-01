USD/CAD remains depressed below 1.2600 mark, moves little post-US ADP report

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD maintained its offered tone through the early North American session.
  • The USD struggled to preserve modest intraday gains after the dismal ADP report.
  • An uptick in oil prices underpinned the loonie and contributed to the selling bias.

The USD/CAD pair remained depressed near the lower end of its weekly range, around the 1.2585-80 region and failed to gain any respite from the disappointing release of the US ADP report.

The monthly data published by the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Research Institute revealed that the US private-sector employers added 374K jobs in August. This was well below consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 613K and was accompanied by a downward revision of the previous month's figure to 326K.

The data might have forced investors to further push back expectations about the likely timing of the Fed's tapering plan and was evident from a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, undermined the US dollar, which reversed its modest intraday gains and acted as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair.

Apart from this, the prevalent risk-on mood – as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets – further weighed on the safe-haven greenback. Conversely, an uptick in crude oil prices extended some support to the commodity-linked loonie and further contributed to the offered tone surrounding the USD/CAD pair.

Next on tap will be the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI. This, along with the US bond yields, might influence the USD and provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair. Traders will further take cues from headlines coming out of the OPEC+ meeting and oil price dynamics to grab some short-term opportunities on Wednesday.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2585
Today Daily Change -0.0031
Today Daily Change % -0.25
Today daily open 1.2616
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2606
Daily SMA50 1.2533
Daily SMA100 1.238
Daily SMA200 1.254
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2654
Previous Daily Low 1.257
Previous Weekly High 1.2834
Previous Weekly Low 1.2579
Previous Monthly High 1.2949
Previous Monthly Low 1.2453
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2621
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2602
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2573
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2529
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2489
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2657
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2697
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2741

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends gains after weak ADP jobs data

EUR/USD extends gains after weak ADP jobs data

EUR/USD has extended its gains above 1.18 after ADP reported an increase of only 374,000 private sector US jobs, worse than expected. Earlier, the euro benefited from upbeat PMIs. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is next.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances above 1.3750 on upbeat UK data, US miss

GBP/USD advances above 1.3750 on upbeat UK data, US miss

GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, up from the lows as the dollar weakens and the market mood remains upbeat. US, UK Manufacturing PMI was upgraded to 60.3 points for August. US ADP jobs figures missed with 374K in August. 

GBP/USD News

Battle lines well-mapped for XAU/USD ahead of US data

Battle lines well-mapped for XAU/USD ahead of US data

Fed Chair Jerome Powell-led optimism extends into Wednesday, limiting the upside attempts in gold price. The market mood remains upbeat, as investors shrug off global growth worries amidst expectations of more stimulus from China.

Gold News

Dogecoin price eyes 35% advance as this on-chain metric adds tailwind to DOGE

Dogecoin price eyes 35% advance as this on-chain metric adds tailwind to DOGE

Dogecoin price is in a support cluster that is more than likely to propel it to slice through immediate resistance barriers. Adding to this are the on-chain metrics, which also paint a bullish picture for DOGE. Transactional data shows DOGE is free to move up to $0.367.

Read more

ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Why it could be the trigger for a big greenback comeback

ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Why it could be the trigger for a big greenback comeback

Uncertainty breeds market volatility – and that may happen now as investors only have little information ahead of Friday's all-important Nonfarm Payrolls report. The ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index is the last NFP hint and there are good reasons it could benefit the dollar. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures