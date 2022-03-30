- A combination of factors dragged USD/CAD lower for the second successive day.
- Rising oil prices underpinned the loonie and exerted pressure amid a weaker USD.
- The US macro releases failed to impress the USD bulls or provide any impetus.
The USD/CAD pair remained on the defensive through the early North American session and was last seen trading near the daily low, around the 1.2480-1.2475 region.
Following an intraday uptick to levels just above the 1.2500 psychological mark, the USD/CAD pair turned lower for the second straight day on Wednesday and was pressured by a combination of factors. The heavily offered tone surrounding the US dollar was seen as a key factor that acted as a headwind amid rising crude oil prices, which tend to benefit the commodity-linked loonie.
In fact, the USD added to the previous day's losses and dropped to over a one-week low despite not so encouraging geopolitical headlines. In fact, a Kremlin spokesperson said that they have not noticed anything that looks like a breakthrough in negotiations. Moreover, an adviser to Ukraine’s President noted that Russia transferring forces from Kyiv to encircle troops in the east.
Even elevated US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by hawkish Fed expectations, did little to lend any support to the buck. On the economic data front, the US ADP report showed that private-sector employers added 455K jobs in March as compared to the 450K expected. Adding to this, the previous month's reading was also revised higher to 486K from the 475K reported earlier.
The upbeat report, however, was overshadowed by a slight disappointment from the final US GDP report, which showed that economic growth in the last quarter of 2021 stood at 7.1% as against the 7.2% estimated. This, in turn, failed to impress the USD bulls or provide any impetus to the USD/CAD pair, which remains well within the striking distance of over a two-month low set earlier this week.
On the other hand, the Canadian dollar drew support from strong follow-through rise in crude oil prices. Scepticism about any progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks, along with the growing prospect of new Western sanctions against Russia, acted as a tailwind for the black liquid. That said, the imposition of fresh COVID-19 restrictions in China might cap gains for the commodity.
The mixed fundamental backdrop might hold back traders from placing aggressive bearish bets around the USD/CAD pair. This, in turn, suggests that any subsequent slide is more likely to find decent support and attract some buying near the YTD low, around mid-1.2400s. The latter should act as a pivotal point, which if broken decisively should pave the way for further near-term losses.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2483
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1.2496
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2665
|Daily SMA50
|1.2684
|Daily SMA100
|1.2695
|Daily SMA200
|1.2616
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.253
|Previous Daily Low
|1.247
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2624
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2466
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2878
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2636
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2493
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2507
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2467
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2438
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2407
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2528
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2559
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2588
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1150 despite hot German inflation data
EUR/USD has been struggling to gather bullish momentum after the latest data releases. Annual CPI jumped in Germany to 7.3% in March from 5.1% in February, surpassing the market expectation of 6.7%. On the other hand, the ADP reported that employment in the US private sector increased by 455,000 in March.
GBP/USD extends rebound beyond 1.3150
GBP/USD has continued to push higher in the early American session amid broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback. The pair is holding above 1.3150 with the US Dollar Index staying deep in the red near 98.00 despite upbeat ADP data.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,930 after US data
Gold has erased a portion of its daily gains after having met resistance above $1,930. The data from the US revealed that private sector employment increased by 455K in March and the real GDP grew at an annualized rate of 7.1% in the fourth quarter.
Cardano price to rise to $1.5 amid bullish squeeze
Cardano price has been on a rampage for over a week now as investors poured massively into the price action, prepositioning for a relief rally. ADA price is now looking set to extend its uptrend.
Waiting for recession
The yield curve finally inverted on Tuesday, so now we wait for an imminent US recession. The yield curve has a near-perfect record in predicting US recessions over the past 70 years.