- USD/CAD comes under renewed selling pressure on Monday amid sustained USD weakness.
- Rising bets for smaller Fed rate hikes and a positive risk tone continue to weigh on the buck.
- A modest pullback in oil prices could undermine the Loonie and help limit any further losses.
The USD/CAD pair struggles to capitalize on Friday's bounce from the 1.3320 area, or its lowest level since November 25 and meets with a fresh supply on the first day of a new week. The pair remains on the defensive through the Asian session and is currently placed near the daily low, around mid-1.3300s.
The US Dollar extends its recent sell-off and drops to a fresh seven-month low amid speculations that the Fed may be nearing the end of its rate-hike cycle. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor exerting downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair. Investors now seem convinced that the US central bank will soften its hawkish stance and have started pricing in a smaller rate hike going forward. The bets were lifted by last week's US consumer inflation figures, which showed that the headline CPI fell for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years in December.
Adding to this, several Fed officials backed the case for a 25 bps lift-off in February. This, along with a generally positive tone around the equity markets, continues to weigh on the safe-haven buck. That said, growing worries about a deeper global economic downturn should keep a lid on the optimism and lend some support to the greenback. Apart from this, a modest pullback in crude oil prices could undermine the commodity-linked Loonie and further contribute to limiting the downside for the USD/CAD pair, at least for the time being. The mixed fundamental backdrop warrants caution for aggressive bearish traders and positioning for any further losses.
The US markets will remain closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Moreover, there isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from Canada. Hence, traders will look to the Bank of Canada's Business Outlook Survey report for some impetus around the USD/CAD pair. Apart from this, oil price dynamics should influence the Canadian Dollar and allow traders to grab short-term opportunities around the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3358
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|1.3392
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3533
|Daily SMA50
|1.3498
|Daily SMA100
|1.3496
|Daily SMA200
|1.3169
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.344
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3322
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3461
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3322
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3705
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3385
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3395
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3367
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3329
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3267
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3212
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3447
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3502
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3565
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
