USD/CAD remains depressed amid weaker USD, softer oil prices to limit losses

- USD/CAD struggled to capitalize on the overnight gains amid modest USD weakness.
- Retreating US bond yields turned out to be a key factor that weighed on the buck.
- A softer tone around oil prices undermined the loonie and helped limit deeper losses.
The USD/CAD pair remained on the defensive through the early North American session and was last seen trading with modest intraday losses, just below the 1.2700 mark.
A sharp pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, along with the risk-on impulse prompted some selling around the safe-haven US dollar. This, in turn, failed to assist the USD/CAD pair to capitalize on the overnight bounce from the 1.2450 support area. The downside, however, remains cushioned in the wake of a fresh leg down in crude oil prices, which tend to undermine the commodity-linked loonie.
Apart from this, expectations that the Fed would adopt a more aggressive policy response to contain stubbornly high inflation acted as a tailwind for the greenback and the USD/CAD pair. In fact, the markets have been pricing in the possibility of a 50 bps Fed rate hike move in March. Hence, the focus will remain glued to the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures on Thursday.
On the other hand, the Canadian dollar was pressured by softer crude oil prices. Traders opted to lighten their bullish bets around the commodity amid expectations that the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal could return more than 1 million barrels per day of Iranian oil in the markets. This, in turn, was seen as another factor that should extend support to the USD/CAD pair and limit losses.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the US bond yields will drive the USD demand. Traders will further take cues from the official report on the US crude inventories by Energy Information Administration, which will influence oil price dynamics. This, along with the Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem's speech should provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2692
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1.2705
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2628
|Daily SMA50
|1.2713
|Daily SMA100
|1.2623
|Daily SMA200
|1.2519
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2721
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2662
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2788
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.265
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2814
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2698
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2684
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2671
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2637
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2611
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.273
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2755
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.279
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
