USD/CAD remains confined in a range near mid-1.2400s

- USD/CAD extended its sideways consolidative price move for the third successive day.
- The ongoing USD retracement slide acted as a headwind and capped gains for the pair.
- The risk-off impulse helped limit USD losses and extended some support to the major.
The USD/CAD pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, around mid-1.2400s through the early European session.
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the USD/CAD pair and led to a subdued/range-bound price for the third successive day on Tuesday. The US dollar extended its retracement slide from the post-NFP swing highs and acted as a headwind for the major. The downside, however, remains cushioned amid a softer tone around crude oil prices, which tend to drive demand for the commodity-linked loonie.
The greenback was pressured by the Fed's dovish outlook and a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields. It is worth recalling that the US central bank stuck to its transitory inflation narrative and indicated that policymakers were in no rush to hike interest rates. That said, speculations that the Fed would be forced to adopt a more aggressive policy response to contain stubbornly high inflation should help limit USD losses.
Apart from this, the risk-off impulse extended some support to the safe-haven greenback. This, in turn, held back traders from placing aggressive bearish bets around the USD/CAD pair, which so far has managed to defend 100-hour SMA support. This makes it prudent to wait for a strong follow-through selling before positioning for an extension of last week's rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA resistance.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Producer Price Index later during the early North American session. This, along with Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at an online conference, the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the USD. Traders will further take cues from oil price dynamics to grab some short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2444
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.2443
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2391
|Daily SMA50
|1.2544
|Daily SMA100
|1.2535
|Daily SMA200
|1.2479
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2466
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2436
|Previous Weekly High
|1.248
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2352
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2739
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2447
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2454
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2431
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2419
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2402
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2461
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2478
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.249
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below1.1600 as US dollar rebounds with yields
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1600, pausing its three-day rebound. The US dollar tracks the recovery in the Treasury yields. The market mood remains cautious amid persistent inflation concerns. German ZEW, PPI and central bankers’ speeches in focus.
GBP/USD rises towards 1.3600 despite Brexit woes
GBP/USD is rising towards 1.3600, rebounding firmly from two-month lows, despite a broad-based US dollar recovery. Brexit woes amid looming Article 16 trigger could threaten cable’s recovery. Powell, Bailey and US PPI awaited.
Gold looks to $1,834 key hurdle amid softer USD
Gold benefits from the downbeat US dollar to refresh a two-month high of around $1,825. Market sentiment dwindles amid indecision over Fed’s next moves despite reflation fears. US dollar drops due to falling Treasury yields. Powell’s speech eyed.
Bitcoin fund inflows dominate market as BTC reaches all-time high
Institutional funds invested in cryptocurrencies this year so far have already topped 2020, according to CoinShares. Digital asset inflows across crypto asset managers reached $8.9 billion following 12 consecutive weeks of inflows.
Lucid Motors jumps nearly 10% to clinch nine-month highs
LCID jumped to its highest levels since February 2021 at $47.87 before retracing to $45.92 at the close, still adding 9.86% on the day. The Electric Vehicle (EV) stock is up 13% so far in November, having climbed 46% in October.