USD/CAD remains confined in a range around mid-1.2500s, Canadian CPI awaited

- USD/CAD was seen oscillating in a range through the first half of the European session.
- Bullish USD, weaker oil prices continued lending support and helped limit the downside.
- Investors await Wednesday’s key release of the Canadian CPI report for a fresh impetus.
The USD/CAD pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, around mid-1.2500s through the first half of the European session.
The pair struggled to capitalize on the previous day's goodish rebound from levels below the 1.2500 psychological mark and witnessed a subdued/range-bound price action on Wednesday. In the absence of a fresh catalyst, investors preferred to move on the sidelines and wait for today's release of the latest Canadian consumer inflation figures.
Meanwhile, the downside remains cushioned amid a strong bullish sentiment surrounding the US dollar, bolstered by the prospects for an early policy tightening by the Fed. In fact, the markets have been pricing in the possibility for an eventual Fed rate hike move by July 2022 and the Fed fund futures indicate a high likelihood of another raise by November.
Apart from this, a softer tone surrounding crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked loonie and further extended some support to the USD/CAD pair. WTI crude oil languished near weekly lows and was pressured by Tuesday's API report, which heightened pressure on the Biden administration to release oil from emergency reserves to cap soaring fuel prices.
Nevertheless, the USD/CAD pair, so far, has struggled to gain any meaningful traction and has been oscillating in a range, warranting some caution before placing aggressive directional bets. Apart from the Canadian CPI report, traders on Tuesday will take cues from the US housing market data. This, along with oil price dynamics could provide some impetus.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2563
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2565
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.243
|Daily SMA50
|1.2537
|Daily SMA100
|1.2547
|Daily SMA200
|1.2472
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2568
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2493
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2605
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2387
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2739
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.254
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2522
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2516
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2466
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.244
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2592
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2618
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2667
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
