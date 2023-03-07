USD/CAD remains confined in a range around 1.3600 mark ahead of Powell’s testimony

- USD/CAD extends its sideways consolidative price moves through the early European session.
- Bullish Oil prices underpin the Loonie and act as a headwind amid a modest USD weakness.
- The downside remains cushioned ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s semi-annual testimony.
The USD/CAD pair continues with its struggle to gain any meaningful traction on Tuesday and remains confined in a familiar trading range around the 1.3600 mark through the early European session.
The latest optimism over a fuel demand recovery in China pushes Crude Oil prices to the highest level since last January, which, in turn, underpins the commodity-linked Loonie. Apart from this, a generally positive risk tone is seen weighing on the safe-haven US Dollar and acting as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair. The downside, however, remains cushioned as traders seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of this week's key event/data risks and await a fresh catalyst before positioning for the next leg of a directional move.
Tuesday's key focus will be on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's semi-annual congressional testimony, which will be looked upon for clues about the future rate-hike path amid bets for a 50 bps lift-off at the March FOMC meeting. The expectations were lifted by the incoming US macro data, which indicated that inflation isn't coming down quite as fast as hoped and pointed to an economy that remains resilient despite rapidly rising borrowing costs. Adding to this, a slew of FOMC policymakers recently backed the case for higher rate hikes.
In contrast, the Bank of Canada (BoC) had signalled in January a likely pause in its tightening cycle and is now expected to leave rates unchanged at the upcoming policy meeting on Wednesday. This will be followed by the monthly employment details from Canada and the US (NFP), which should help determine the near-term trajectory for the USD/CAD pair. Nevertheless, the divergent Fed-BoC policy outlook suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside and any meaningful dip is likely to get bought into.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3615
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3616
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3499
|Daily SMA50
|1.346
|Daily SMA100
|1.3501
|Daily SMA200
|1.3289
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3629
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3582
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3659
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3534
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3666
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3262
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3611
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3589
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3562
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3543
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3636
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3656
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3683
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
