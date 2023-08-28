USD/CAD remains confined in a range around 1.3600, eyes on US NFP, Canadian GDP

NEWS | | By Lallalit Srijandorn
  • USD/CAD oscillates in a narrow trading range between 1.3570-1.3610.
  • Investors digest the Jackson Hole Symposium ahead of the key US labor and economic data.
  • All eyes are on the Canadian annual GDP, US Nonfarm Payrolls.

The USD/CAD pair trades sideways around 1.3600 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The US Dollar Index (DXY struggles to find a decisive direction and hovers around 104.00. Market participants await the US economic data and Canadian growth numbers for fresh impetus. The closely watched event this week will be the US Nonfarm Payroll due on Friday and it could trigger volatility in the market.

Investors digest the Jackson Hole Symposium and shift their focus to the US economic data. That said, Chairman Jerome Powell opened the door for an additional rate hike if required. However, it would be determined by incoming data. The market discounts modest odds of a hike in September, but the probability of a 25 basis point (bps) hike in November increased to nearly 70%, according to World Interest Rates Probabilities (WIRP). On Monday, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas revealed that the Manufacturing Index for August rose to -17.2 from -20 prior, better than the -21.6 expected.

On the Canadian Dollar front, a decline in oil prices weakens the Loonie as Canada is the largest exporter of crude to the US. Nevertheless, the positive development from China, the major oil importer in the world might lift the Loonie against its rivals. That said, Chinese authorities would reduce the 0.1% duty on stock trading to stimulate the capital market and strengthen investor confidence.

Last week, monthly Canadian Retail Sales for June expanded by 0.1% from the previous month. The figure came in better than the expectation of 0%. Market players will take cues from the Canadian annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on Friday. The weaker-than-expected growth number would convince the Bank of Canada (BoC) to maintain the interest rates unchanged at 5%.

Looking ahead, traders will keep an eye on the Canadian annual GDP for the second quarter. The growth number is expected to expand by 1.2%. On the US docket, market players will monitor the US Nonfarm Payrolls due on Friday. The market anticipated that the US economy would create more than 170K jobs in August. Traders will take cues and find trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.

 

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3601
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1.3601
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3452
Daily SMA50 1.3309
Daily SMA100 1.3389
Daily SMA200 1.3459
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.364
Previous Daily Low 1.3569
Previous Weekly High 1.364
Previous Weekly Low 1.3496
Previous Monthly High 1.3387
Previous Monthly Low 1.3093
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3613
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3596
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3567
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3533
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3496
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3638
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3674
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3709

 

 

