USD/CAD remains confined in a range around 1.3600, eyes on US NFP, Canadian GDP

- USD/CAD oscillates in a narrow trading range between 1.3570-1.3610.
- Investors digest the Jackson Hole Symposium ahead of the key US labor and economic data.
- All eyes are on the Canadian annual GDP, US Nonfarm Payrolls.
The USD/CAD pair trades sideways around 1.3600 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The US Dollar Index (DXY struggles to find a decisive direction and hovers around 104.00. Market participants await the US economic data and Canadian growth numbers for fresh impetus. The closely watched event this week will be the US Nonfarm Payroll due on Friday and it could trigger volatility in the market.
Investors digest the Jackson Hole Symposium and shift their focus to the US economic data. That said, Chairman Jerome Powell opened the door for an additional rate hike if required. However, it would be determined by incoming data. The market discounts modest odds of a hike in September, but the probability of a 25 basis point (bps) hike in November increased to nearly 70%, according to World Interest Rates Probabilities (WIRP). On Monday, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas revealed that the Manufacturing Index for August rose to -17.2 from -20 prior, better than the -21.6 expected.
On the Canadian Dollar front, a decline in oil prices weakens the Loonie as Canada is the largest exporter of crude to the US. Nevertheless, the positive development from China, the major oil importer in the world might lift the Loonie against its rivals. That said, Chinese authorities would reduce the 0.1% duty on stock trading to stimulate the capital market and strengthen investor confidence.
Last week, monthly Canadian Retail Sales for June expanded by 0.1% from the previous month. The figure came in better than the expectation of 0%. Market players will take cues from the Canadian annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on Friday. The weaker-than-expected growth number would convince the Bank of Canada (BoC) to maintain the interest rates unchanged at 5%.
Looking ahead, traders will keep an eye on the Canadian annual GDP for the second quarter. The growth number is expected to expand by 1.2%. On the US docket, market players will monitor the US Nonfarm Payrolls due on Friday. The market anticipated that the US economy would create more than 170K jobs in August. Traders will take cues and find trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3601
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.3601
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3452
|Daily SMA50
|1.3309
|Daily SMA100
|1.3389
|Daily SMA200
|1.3459
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.364
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3569
|Previous Weekly High
|1.364
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3496
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3387
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3093
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3613
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3596
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3567
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3533
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3496
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3638
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3674
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3709
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
