USD/CAD remains confined in a range, around 1.3400 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD consolidated the post-BoC volatile swings on Wednesday.
  • A subdued oil/USD price action did little to provide any fresh impetus.
  • Thursday’s key focus will remain on the highly anticipated OPEC meeting.

The USD/CAD pair extended the post-BoC consolidative price action through the early European session on Thursday and remained confined in a narrow trading band, just below the 1.3400 mark.

The pair had some good two-way price moves on Wednesday, albeit lacked any firm directional bias and finally settled nearly unchanged for the day. Following an early dip to the 1.3330-25 region, the pair caught some aggressive bids and rallied over 100 pips following the Bank of Canada's (Boc) policy decision.

Traders preferred to wait on the sidelines

At its March policy meeting on Wednesday, the BoC lowered its benchmark lending rates by 50 bps to 1.25%, in line with the Fed's surprise move on Tuesday. The move, however, was seen as more dovish than anticipated by market participants and eventually prompted some heavy selling around the Canadian dollar.

On the other hand, the US dollar found its footing on Wednesday and was further supported by stronger-than-expected US macro releases. The ADP report and the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI helped ease growing market concerns about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy.

The pair jumped back closer to weekly tops but struggled to capitalize on the move. A mildly positive tone around crude oil prices extended some support to the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and turned out to be the only factor capping gains, rather prompted some late selling around the major.

With oil prices holding steady ahead of the highly anticipated OPEC meeting on Thursday, a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields underpinned the USD demand. Bulls, however, seemed rather unimpressed and preferred to wait for a fresh catalyst before positioning for the pair's next leg of a directional move.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3396
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 1.3394
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3299
Daily SMA50 1.318
Daily SMA100 1.3185
Daily SMA200 1.321
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3432
Previous Daily Low 1.333
Previous Weekly High 1.3465
Previous Weekly Low 1.3225
Previous Monthly High 1.3465
Previous Monthly Low 1.3202
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3393
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3369
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3339
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3284
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3238
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.344
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3486
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3541

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures