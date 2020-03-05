USD/CAD remains confined in a range, around 1.3400 mark

- USD/CAD consolidated the post-BoC volatile swings on Wednesday.
- A subdued oil/USD price action did little to provide any fresh impetus.
- Thursday’s key focus will remain on the highly anticipated OPEC meeting.
The USD/CAD pair extended the post-BoC consolidative price action through the early European session on Thursday and remained confined in a narrow trading band, just below the 1.3400 mark.
The pair had some good two-way price moves on Wednesday, albeit lacked any firm directional bias and finally settled nearly unchanged for the day. Following an early dip to the 1.3330-25 region, the pair caught some aggressive bids and rallied over 100 pips following the Bank of Canada's (Boc) policy decision.
Traders preferred to wait on the sidelines
At its March policy meeting on Wednesday, the BoC lowered its benchmark lending rates by 50 bps to 1.25%, in line with the Fed's surprise move on Tuesday. The move, however, was seen as more dovish than anticipated by market participants and eventually prompted some heavy selling around the Canadian dollar.
On the other hand, the US dollar found its footing on Wednesday and was further supported by stronger-than-expected US macro releases. The ADP report and the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI helped ease growing market concerns about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy.
The pair jumped back closer to weekly tops but struggled to capitalize on the move. A mildly positive tone around crude oil prices extended some support to the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and turned out to be the only factor capping gains, rather prompted some late selling around the major.
With oil prices holding steady ahead of the highly anticipated OPEC meeting on Thursday, a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields underpinned the USD demand. Bulls, however, seemed rather unimpressed and preferred to wait for a fresh catalyst before positioning for the pair's next leg of a directional move.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3396
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3394
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3299
|Daily SMA50
|1.318
|Daily SMA100
|1.3185
|Daily SMA200
|1.321
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3432
|Previous Daily Low
|1.333
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3465
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3225
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3465
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3202
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3393
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3369
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3339
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3284
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3238
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.344
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3486
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3541
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.1150 amid coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150 after slipping on Wednesday as Italy announced school closure amid the coronavirus crisis. In the US, investors fear California's emergency declaration but cheer special spending.
GBP/USD extends its gains amid BOE calm on coronavirus
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.29 as incoming BOE Governor Bailey seems to be in no rush to cut rates. Outgoing Governor Carney speaks later. Further headlines are awaited.
Forex Today: California's coronavirus emergency battles US special budget, Biden bounce, Gold stable
The market mood is mixed after the US House of Representatives has passed a special spending bill to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus break. Investors also cheered the victory of centrist Joe Biden in the Democratic Party's "Super Tuesday" contests.
Gold: Bulls await confirmation of inverse head-and-shoulders on H4
Despite repeated failures to take-out a short-term resistance trend line, Gold prices remain 0.07% positive while taking rounds to $1,640 during the pre-European session on Thursday. An upside break will escalate recovery moves beyond the $1,700 mark.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.