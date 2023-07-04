USD/CAD remains confined in a narrow trading range around mid-1.3200s

- USD/CAD continues with its struggle to gain any meaningful traction on Tuesday.
- Softer Crude Oil prices undermine the Loonie and lend some support to the pair.
- Subdued USD price action acts as a headwind ahead of this week’s key releases.
The USD/CAD pair extends its sideways consolidative price move on Tuesday and remains confined in a familiar trading range, around mid-1.3200s through the Asian session.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is weighed down by last week's softer domestic data, showing that consumer inflation slowed to a nearly two-year low in May. This weakens the case for another interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada (BoC) in July. Apart from this, a downtick in Crude Oil prices further undermines the commodity-linked Loonie and acts as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair, though subdued US Dollar (USD) demand continues to cap the upside. This, in turn, warrants some caution before placing aggressive bets around the major and positioning for a firm near-term direction.
Despite supply woes from cuts for August by top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia, Crude Oil prices remain on the defensive amid worries that a global economic downturn will dent fuel demand. It is worth recalling that Saudi Arabia said on Monday that it would extend its voluntary cut of one million bpd from output to August. Adding to this, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced that the country will also reduce its oil exports by 500,000 bpd in August. The news did provide a modest lift to the black liquid, though the immediate market reaction fades rather quickly.
The USD, on the other hand, continues with its struggle to gain any meaningful traction in the wake of the uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's (Fed) Rate hike path. It is worth recalling that the US central bank has signalled in June that borrowing costs may still need to rise as much as 50 bps by the end of this year and the outlook was reinforced by Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week. That said, the incoming US macro data has been fueling speculations that the central bank will soften its hawkish stance, sooner rather than later, which keeps the USD bulls on the defensive and caps the USD/CAD pair.
Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets in the wake of the Independence Day holiday in the US and ahead of this week's important releases. The FOMC meeting minutes, due on Wednesday, will be scrutinized for fresh cues about the future rate-hike path, which will play a key role in driving the USD demand. The focus will then shift to the monthly employment details from the US and Canada, scheduled on Friday. This, along with Oil price dynamics, should help determine the next leg of a directional move for the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3252
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.325
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.326
|Daily SMA50
|1.3417
|Daily SMA100
|1.3494
|Daily SMA200
|1.3511
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3273
|Previous Daily Low
|1.323
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3285
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3117
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3585
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3117
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3257
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3247
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3229
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3208
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3186
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3272
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3294
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3315
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
