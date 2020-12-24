USD/CAD remains confined in a narrow range, around mid-1.2800s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD was seen consolidating in a narrow trading band just below mid-1.2800s.
  • The underlying bullish sentiment weighed on the safe-haven USD and capped gains.
  • A softer tone around oil prices undermined the loonie and helped limit the downside.

The USD/CAD pair struggled for a firm direction on Thursday and remained confined in a 20 pips narrow trading band, around mid-1.2800s through the early European session.

A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the major and led to a subdued/range-bound price move amid thin liquidity conditions on Christmas eve. The optimism about an imminent post-Brexit trade deal largely offset the US President Donald Trump's threat to not sign a long-awaited $892 billion COVID-19 stimulus bill. This, in turn, boosted investors' confidence, which undermined the US dollar's safe-haven demand and capped gains for the USD/CAD pair.

However, the discovery of a new fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus and the imposition of strick lockdowns/travel restrictions in the UK dampened prospects for a recovery in the global fuel demand. This was evident from a softer tone surrounding crude oil prices. This was seen as a key factor weighing on the commodity-linked loonie and helped limit losses for the USD/CAD pair.

Meanwhile, investors now seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets, rather preferred to remain on the sidelines ahead of the Christmas holiday break. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the incoming Brexit headlines, along with fresh developments surrounding the coronavirus saga might influence some volatility and produce some trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2848
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1.2852
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2839
Daily SMA50 1.3016
Daily SMA100 1.3116
Daily SMA200 1.3456
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2915
Previous Daily Low 1.2834
Previous Weekly High 1.2798
Previous Weekly Low 1.2688
Previous Monthly High 1.337
Previous Monthly Low 1.2923
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2865
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2884
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2819
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2786
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2738
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.29
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2948
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2981

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

