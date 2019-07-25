USD/CAD remains confined in a narrow band below mid-1.3100s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A goodish pickup in Oil prices underpinned Loonie and exerts some pressure.
  • The USD stands tall near multi-week tops and might help limit the downside.
  • Traders now eye US durable goods orders data for some short-term impetus.

The USD/CAD pair traded with a mild negative bias on Thursday, albeit remained well within a two-day-old narrow trading band.

The pair continued with its struggle to make it through a key horizontal barrier near mid-1.3100s, with a modest pickup in Crude Oil prices underpinning the commodity-linked currency - Loonie and exerting some downward pressure on Thursday.

Against the backdrop of escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, Oil prices were further supported by the overnight EIA report that showed US crude inventories fell by 10.84 million barrels for the week to July 16 - almost three times the level expected.

However, the prevalent bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar, amid diminishing odds of a 50 bps rate cut by the Fed at its upcoming meeting on July 30-31, might continue to attract some dip-buying interest and help limit any deeper losses, at least for the time being.

From a technical perspective, bulls are likely to wait for a sustained break through the mentioned hurdle before positioning for an extension of the recent recovery move from yearly tops and a possible move further beyond the 1.3200 round figure mark.

Thursday's US economic docket - highlighting the release of durable goods orders data, might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3134
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.314
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3085
Daily SMA50 1.3255
Daily SMA100 1.3324
Daily SMA200 1.3303
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3152
Previous Daily Low 1.3118
Previous Weekly High 1.311
Previous Weekly Low 1.3016
Previous Monthly High 1.3529
Previous Monthly Low 1.306
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.314
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3131
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3122
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3103
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3088
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3156
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3171
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.319

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

