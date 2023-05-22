USD/CAD remains confined in a familiar range around 1.3500, oscillates around 100-day SMA

- USD/CAD extends its sideways consolidative price move around the 100-day SMA on Monday.
- A modest bounce in Oil prices benefits the Loonie and caps the pair amid subdued USD demand.
- Looming recession risks and US debt ceiling woes help limit the downside for the safe-haven buck.
The USD/CAD pair struggles to a firm intraday direction on Monday and oscillates in a narrow band around the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) through the early North American session. The pair is currently placed around the 1.3500 psychological mark, nearly unchanged for the day, and remains well within a familiar trading range held over the past week or so.
A modest intraday bounce in Crude Oil prices underpins the commodity-linked Loonie and turns out to be a key factor acting as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair amid subdued US Dollar (USD) price action. A surprise breakdown in the US debt ceiling negotiations, along with less hawkish remarks by Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell, trigger a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields and weighs on the USD.
It is worth recalling that Powell, speaking at a Fed research conference on Friday, said that it is still unclear if interest rates will need to rise further amid uncertainty about the impact of past hikes and recent bank credit tightening. Furthermore, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari is out with his take this Monday, saying that it was a close call on whether he will be in favour of hiking the policy rate one more time in June or pausing.
Apart from this, the optimism over a potential improvement in US-China relations acts as a headwind for the safe-haven buck. The downside for the USD, however, remains cushioned, at least for the time being, amid worries over slowing global growth, particularly in China. This, in turn, is expected to dent fuel demand, should cap the upside for the Crude Oil prices and contribute to limiting any meaningful slide for the USD/CAD pair.
In the absence of any relevant market-moving economic data from the US, the focus will remain glued to a key meeting between President Joe Biden and House Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy to discuss the debt ceiling. Apart from this, the US bond yields, along with the broader risk sentiment, will influence the USD. Traders will further take cues from the Oil price dynamics to grab short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3505
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.3505
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3512
|Daily SMA50
|1.3541
|Daily SMA100
|1.351
|Daily SMA200
|1.3477
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3524
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3469
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3568
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3404
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3668
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3301
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3503
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.349
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3474
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3444
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3419
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.353
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3554
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3585
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from session highs, stays above 1.0800
EUR/USD has lost its traction and retreated toward 1.0800 in the second half of the day on Monday. As investors await headlines surrounding debt-limit talks, the cautious market stance helps the US Dollar hold its ground and limits the pair's upside.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2450 as mood sours
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and dropped below 1.2450 after having advanced toward 1.2500 earlier in the day. The negative shift seen in risk mood following the mixed opening in Wall Street supports the US Dollar and weighs on the pair.
Gold stays below $1,980 as US yields edge higher
Gold price has lost its recovery momentum and declined below $1,980 in the early American session on Monday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in positive territory near 3.7%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gain traction.
BTC set to punish greedy bulls
Bitcoin price is at a stage where if history repeats, it could catch investors off guard. Bulls are likely being set up for a trap, which will cause massive liquidations for holders of Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and other altcoins.
Debt ceiling drama: Will the US avert default and impact forex markets?
This is the drum that I would expect financial market sentiment to beat to throughout the week, especially as we edge nervously closer to the June 1 deadline where the United States might run out of money.