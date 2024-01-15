USD/CAD remains capped below the 1.3400 mark, BoC Business Outlook Survey eyed

The USD/CAD pair remains capped under the 1.3400 mark during the early European trading hours on Monday. The downtick of the pair is backed by the decline of the US Dollar (USD) and the weaker US Producer Price Index (PPI) report. The pair currently trades around 1.3391, gaining 0.19% on the day. The Federal Reserve's (Fed) easing expectations remain elevated. According to the WIRP, the markets have priced in nearly 85% odds of a rate cut at their March meeting versus 75% at the start of last week. Additionally, the swaps market anticipates nearly 175 basis points (bps) of Fed easing this year, compared to less than 150 bps at the start of last week. The US December Retail Sales data Wednesday will be in the spotlight. The headline figure is estimated to show an increase of 0.4% MoM from 0.3% in November. On the Loonie front, the Bank of Canada (BoC) is widely expected to start cutting interest rates this year after a series of rate hikes. The first rate cuts might take place as early as this spring. WIRP suggests a rate cut is fully priced at its April meeting, with nearly 150 bps of total rate cut priced in for this year. Meanwhile, the Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December on Tuesday could offer some hints about further monetary policy by BoC . The headline inflation is expected at 3.3% YoY from 3.1% in November. Later on Monday, the Canadian Wholesale Sales, Manufacturing Sales, and Bank of Canada Business Outlook Survey will be released. On Tuesday, market players will keep an eye on the December Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI). The attention will shift to the December US Retail Sales on Wednesday. Traders will take cues from these figures and find trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.