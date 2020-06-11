USD/CAD regains 1.3400 amid post-Fed retracement, US Jobless Claims eyed

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD keeps recovery moves from 1.3315 despite flashing modest gains on intraday.
  • WTI pullback, market’s consolidation of the FOMC-led moves seem to play their roles.
  • US PPI, Sino-American tussle and other qualitative catalysts should also be watched for fresh impulse.

USD/CAD carries the late-US session pullback from multi-day low while picking up the bids near 1.3420 during Thursday’s Asian session. The US Federal Reserve’s dovish halt could be cited as an underlying reason for the pair’s earlier declines to the lowest since March 2020. On the contrary, recent weakness in the oil prices, as well as market’s adjustments to the previous heavy flow, might be considered as factors supporting the latest recovery.

US Federal Reserve kept its benchmark Fed rate unchanged during the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. Even so, the US central bank struck a dovish tone while cutting the growth and inflation forecasts. It should also be noted that Chairman Jerome Powell’s readiness to use unconventional measures like Yield Curve Control (YCC), if needed in the future, also weighed on the US dollar after the event.

On Thursday, global markets portrayed retracement of the previous day’s Fed-led moves, which in turn kept the USD/CAD pair positive. Also contributing to the quote’s strength could be the weakness in Canada’s main export item oil. WTI oil trims the previous day’s gains while declining to sub-$39.00 mark amid the fresh US-China tension and also following heavy inventory build.

Against this backdrop, the market’s risk-tone sentiment remains sluggish as the US 10-year Treasury yields drop 2.3 basis points to 0.725%. Also highlighting the cautious mood could be Japan’s NIKKEI that drops near 1.0% to 22,890 by the press time.

Looking forward, weekly US Jobless Claims and May month Producer Price Index (PPI) data from the US could decorate the calendar whereas the Sino-American tension might offer background music. Westpac seems to hold an upbeat view of the US data as it said, “After turning sharply negative in April on the back of falling energy costs, the May PPI is expected to recover to 0.1%. Initial jobless claims are also due, and while May nonfarm payrolls beat expectations, last week’s rise in initial and continuing claims points to a slow recovery for the labor market. The median forecast is for a further 1.55 million initial claims and 20 million continuing claims.”

Technical analysis

Unless bouncing back beyond March 09 low near 1.3520, buyers are less likely to enter any fresh positions. Meanwhile, sellers could await a fresh low under 1.3300 for cheering the south run.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3413
Today Daily Change 1 pip
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 1.3412
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3734
Daily SMA50 1.3922
Daily SMA100 1.3751
Daily SMA200 1.3465
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3438
Previous Daily Low 1.3316
Previous Weekly High 1.3802
Previous Weekly Low 1.3392
Previous Monthly High 1.4173
Previous Monthly Low 1.3715
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3362
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3391
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3339
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3266
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3217
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3461
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3511
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3584

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Rebound remains capped below 0.7000 amid risk-off

AUD/USD: Rebound remains capped below 0.7000 amid risk-off

AUD/USD faces stiff hurdle near 0.7000, as the upside attempts remain capped amid risk-off trading in the Asian equities. Dour Fed's outlook on the US economy and falling Australian inflation expectations weigh on the market sentiment. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY battles 107.00 amid Fed-led downbeat market mood

USD/JPY battles 107.00 amid Fed-led downbeat market mood

USD/JPY is off the highs, struggling around 107.00 amid a minor US dollar pullback across the board and negative Asian equities, as the dour Fed outlook on the US economy dents the risk appetite and boosts the safe-haven greenback. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Recedes from weekly top towards $1,730 amid quiet session

Gold: Recedes from weekly top towards $1,730 amid quiet session

Gold prices extend pullback from $1,739.95, the highest since June 02. The bullion prices earlier surged to the highest in over a week but fails to keep the gains amid the latest U-turn of the US dollar from the multi-day low.

Gold News

WTI slips below $39.00 to snap two-day winning streak

WTI slips below $39.00 to snap two-day winning streak

WTI stays pressured near $38.75 amid the early Asian session on Thursday. The oil benchmark again ticked beyond $40.00 during the previous day but failed to keep the Fed-led gains. The reason could be spotted from the recently refreshed US-China tension.

Oil News

What to trade when the Fed remains in cautious mode

What to trade when the Fed remains in cautious mode

The Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday highlighted how the US central bank will act as a crutch for the US economy for at least the next 2 years. The majority of the FOMC do not expect to see rates rise from 0% until 2022.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures