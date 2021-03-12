USD/CAD refreshes two-week lows on upbeat Canadian jobs data, lacks follow-through

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD dropped to two-week lows following the release of a strong Canadian jobs report.
  • Softer crude oil prices undermined the loonie and helped limit deeper losses for the major.
  • Rallying US bond yields continued benefitting the USD and further extended some support.

The USD/CAD pair witnessed some selling during the early North American session and refreshed two-week lows, around the 1.2500 mark in reaction to stellar Canadian employment details.

Statistics Canada reported that the Canadian economy added 259.2K jobs in February, surpassing market expectations by a big margin. This marked the first month of gains in the previous three and was accompanied by a slump in the unemployment rate, which fell to 8.2% from 9.4% previous.

The data added to speculations that the Bank of Canadia could start pulling back on stimulus as soon as next month and provided a modest lift to the Canadian dollar. However, a combination of factors helped limit any deeper losses for the USD/CAD pair, at least for the time being.

A softer tone around crude oil prices kept a lid on any strong gains for the commodity-linked loonie. Apart from this, a strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields continued underpinning the US dollar and was also seen as another factor that extended some support to the USD/CAD pair.

From the US, the Producer Price Index met expectations and came in to show a rise of 0.5% in February. The yearly rate jumped to 2.5% from 1.7% previous, again beating expectations for a reading of 2.7% and added to worries about rising inflation, though did little to influence.

Meanwhile, the muted market reaction to upbeat data could be seen as a sign of bearish exhaustion and warrants some caution before positioning for any further depreciating move. That said, a sustained break below the key 1.2500 psychological mark would set the stage for further weakness.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2546
Today Daily Change 0.0021
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 1.2525
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2639
Daily SMA50 1.2695
Daily SMA100 1.2834
Daily SMA200 1.3089
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2625
Previous Daily Low 1.2521
Previous Weekly High 1.274
Previous Weekly Low 1.2575
Previous Monthly High 1.287
Previous Monthly Low 1.2468
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2561
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2585
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2489
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2452
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2384
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2593
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2662
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2698

 

 

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.19 ahead of US consumer sentiment

EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.19 ahead of US consumer sentiment

EUR/USD is trading above 1.19, stabilizing as US yields are off their highs and the market mood is marginally better. US Consumer Sentiment data is awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD unable to weather the dollar storm despite upbeat UK GDP

GBP/USD unable to weather the dollar storm despite upbeat UK GDP

GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading around 1.39. UK GDP beat estimates with a drop of 2.9% in January. US yields are climbing once again, keeping the dollar bid. Biden's stimulus and vaccine acceleration are boosting the greenback.

GBP/USD News

Canada Unemployment Rate drops to 8.2%, +259K Net Change in Employment

Canada Unemployment Rate drops to 8.2%, +259K Net Change in Employment

The Unemployment Rate in Canada dropped to 8.2% in February from 9.4% in January and came in much better than the market expectation of 9.2%.

Read more

Crypto market tumbles as the CFTC reportedly opens investigation into Binance

Crypto market tumbles as the CFTC reportedly opens investigation into Binance

The CFTC is investigating Binance on whether the exchange allowed U.S. residents to buy or sell derivatives as Binance isn't registered with the agency. The crypto market saw an instant drop after the announcement, with BNB taking the biggest hit, down 10%. 

Read more

Tesla shares fall in pre-market, fire in Fremont factory reported.

Tesla shares fall in pre-market, fire in Fremont factory reported.

Teslas shares rally strongly from recent lows as tech recovers. Tesla shares rebound from below $600 on March 5 to near $700. Tesla shares suffer in Friday's pre-market as reports of a fire at its Fremont factory.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures