USD/CAD refreshes two-week lows on upbeat Canadian jobs data, lacks follow-through

USD/CAD dropped to two-week lows following the release of a strong Canadian jobs report.

Softer crude oil prices undermined the loonie and helped limit deeper losses for the major.

Rallying US bond yields continued benefitting the USD and further extended some support.

The USD/CAD pair witnessed some selling during the early North American session and refreshed two-week lows, around the 1.2500 mark in reaction to stellar Canadian employment details.

Statistics Canada reported that the Canadian economy added 259.2K jobs in February, surpassing market expectations by a big margin. This marked the first month of gains in the previous three and was accompanied by a slump in the unemployment rate, which fell to 8.2% from 9.4% previous.

The data added to speculations that the Bank of Canadia could start pulling back on stimulus as soon as next month and provided a modest lift to the Canadian dollar. However, a combination of factors helped limit any deeper losses for the USD/CAD pair, at least for the time being.

A softer tone around crude oil prices kept a lid on any strong gains for the commodity-linked loonie. Apart from this, a strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields continued underpinning the US dollar and was also seen as another factor that extended some support to the USD/CAD pair.

From the US, the Producer Price Index met expectations and came in to show a rise of 0.5% in February. The yearly rate jumped to 2.5% from 1.7% previous, again beating expectations for a reading of 2.7% and added to worries about rising inflation, though did little to influence.

Meanwhile, the muted market reaction to upbeat data could be seen as a sign of bearish exhaustion and warrants some caution before positioning for any further depreciating move. That said, a sustained break below the key 1.2500 psychological mark would set the stage for further weakness.

Technical levels to watch