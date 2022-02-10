USD/CAD refreshes three-day highs but retreats under 1.2700 post-US inflation report

By Christian Borjon Valencia
  • The USD/CAD appears to fade the US inflation report, which came higher than estimated.
  • US Treasury yields rise, led by the 10-year benchmark note at 2%.
  • USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Neutral biased, confined to the 1.2650-1.2790 range.

The USD/CAD pares Wednesday’s losses as the US inflation in January grinds higher, reaching a 40-year high, while the US central bank prepares to begin its tightening cycle. At the time of writing, the USD/CAD is trading at 1.2693.

On Thursday, the Department of Labor reported that January’s inflation rose by 7.5%, higher than the 7.3% estimated annually based. Excluding volatile items like energy and food, also called Core Consume Price Index (CPI), broke the 6% threshold, higher than the 5.9% expected, the most witnessed since 1982.

Market’s reaction

The USD/CAD initial reaction was upwards, from 1.2670s region to 1.2714, though stalled around February0s 9 daily high. Meanwhile, the US 10-year Treasury yield reached the 2% mark in the bond market, rallying more than five basis points after the US inflation report.

An absent Canadian economic docket left USD/CAD traders adrift to US macroeconomic data. On the US front, alongside the inflation figures, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on February 5, increased 223K, lower than the 230K estimated by economists, while Continuing Jobless Claims stayed unchanged at 1621K compared to the revision of the previous week.

USD/CAD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The USD/CAD is confined to the 1.2650-1.2790 area. The 50-day moving average (DMA) at 1.2703 above the spot price is resistance, capping moves since Monday, while the 100 and the 200-DMA at 1,2616 and 1.2519 are almost “horizontal” well below the exchange rate.

That said, the USD/cad first resistance would be the aforementioned 50-DMA. Breach of the latter would expose the January 28 cycle high at 1.2796. Once that is broken, the USD/CAD will have a clear path towards December’s 2021 swing high at 1.2963.

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2693
Today Daily Change 0.0025
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 1.2668
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2636
Daily SMA50 1.271
Daily SMA100 1.2621
Daily SMA200 1.2521
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2715
Previous Daily Low 1.2665
Previous Weekly High 1.2788
Previous Weekly Low 1.265
Previous Monthly High 1.2814
Previous Monthly Low 1.2451
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2684
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2696
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2651
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2633
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2601
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2701
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2733
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.275

 

 

