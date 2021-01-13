USD/CAD refreshes session tops near 1.2730, lacks follow-through

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD managed to attract some dip-buying near 1.2700 mark on Wednesday.
  • The ongoing pullback in the US bond yields held the USD bulls on the defensive.
  • Bullish oil prices should continue to underpin loonie and cap gains for the major.

The USD/CAD pair edged higher during the early European session and climbed to fresh session tops, around the 1.2725-30 region in the last hour.

The pair managed to find some support ahead of the weekly lows and for now, seems to have stalled this week's sharp pullback from the 1.2835 region, though lacked any strong follow-through. A combination of factors might hold back investors from placing aggressive bullish bets and keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the USD/CAD pair.

Crude oil prolonged the recent strong bullish run and rose for the seventh consecutive session on Wednesday. The momentum was supported by Tuesday's API data that showed a larger-than-expected drop in US inventories and pushed spot prices to the highest level since February. This, in turn, was seen underpinning the commodity-linked loonie.

On the other hand, the US dollar was weighed down by the ongoing pullback in the US Treasury bond yields and the underlying bullish sentiment in the global financial markets. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond retreated further from multi-month tops touched on Tuesday and held the USD bulls on the defensive.

Meanwhile, the global risk sentiment remained well supported by hopes for a strong global economic recovery and expectations of a more aggressive US fiscal spending in 2021. Investors remained hopeful that President-elect Joe Biden would push for a multi-trillion stimulus package when he and his administration take office on January 20.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of the latest consumer inflation figures. The data, along with the broader market risk sentiment and the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics. This, in turn, might assist traders to grab some short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2724
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 1.2714
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2773
Daily SMA50 1.289
Daily SMA100 1.3048
Daily SMA200 1.3354
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2792
Previous Daily Low 1.2711
Previous Weekly High 1.2798
Previous Weekly Low 1.263
Previous Monthly High 1.301
Previous Monthly Low 1.2688
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2742
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2761
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2686
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2658
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2605
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2766
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2819
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2847

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

