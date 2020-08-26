USD/CAD refreshes session tops, eyeing a move beyond 1.3200 mark post-US data

- A combination of factors assisted USD/CAD to regain some positive traction on Wednesday.
- A pullback in oil prices undermined the loonie, softer risk tone benefitted the safe-haven USD.
- Upbeat US Durable Goods Orders remained supportive of the bid tone surrounding the USD.
The USD/CAD pair refreshed daily tops in the last hour, with bulls now eyeing to reclaim the 1.3200 mark post-US macro data.
A combination of supporting factors assisted the pair to regain some positive traction on Wednesday and recover a part of the previous day's sharp pullback of over 70 pips. a modest pullback in oil prices undermined demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and extended some support to the USD/CAD pair.
On the other hand, the US dollar attracted some haven flows amid a softer tone around the equity markets. This coupled with some strong follow-through upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields further impressed the USD bulls and remained supportive of the USD/CAD pair's positive move through the early North American session.
Meanwhile, the intrada USD buying picked up pace following the release of upbeat US Durable Goods Orders, which recorded a strong MoM growth of 11.2% in July. The reading was much better than the previous month's upwardly revised reading of 7.7% and surpassed consensus estimates of 4.3% by a big margin.
Core durable goods orders, which exclude transportation items, rose 2.4% during the reported month as against the 4% growth recorded in June and 2% expected. Meanwhile, Non-defence capital goods orders (excluding aircraft and parts) matched market expectations and climbed 1.9% versus June's 4.3% gain (revised higher).
It, however, remains to be seen if the USD/CAD pair is able to capitalize on the move or runs into some fresh supply at higher levels. Investors might be inclined to lighten their positions ahead of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. This, in turn, might prompt some repositioning trade and infuse some volatility.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3202
|Today Daily Change
|0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|1.3173
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3279
|Daily SMA50
|1.344
|Daily SMA100
|1.366
|Daily SMA200
|1.353
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.324
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3168
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3265
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3133
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3331
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3195
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3212
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3147
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3122
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3075
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3219
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3265
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3291
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
