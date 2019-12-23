USD/CAD refreshes session tops, around 1.3170 post-US/Canadian data

- USD/CAD edges higher and hits fresh daily tops in the last hour.
- Canadian economic activity unexpectedly contracts in November.
- Mixed US Durable Goods Orders data failed to provide any impetus.
The USD/CAD pair refreshed session tops and has now moved back within the striking distance of near one-week tops set on Friday.
The pair built on last week's recovery move from the 1.3100 handle, or seven-week lows, and gained some follow-through traction for the third consecutive session on the first day of a new trading week.
The positive momentum remained well supported the disappointing release of Canadian monthly GDP print, which showed that the economic activity unexpectedly contracted by 0.1% in November.
On the contrary, the US dollar held on to its mildly positive tone through the early North-American session and remained rather unaffected by the mixed release of Durable Goods Orders data for November.
In fact, the headlines durable goods orders tumbled 2% during the reported month as compared to a 0.5% rise recorded in the previous month and worse than consensus estimates pointing to 1.5% increase.
The USD negative data, to some extent, was negated by better-than-expected growth in core durable goods orders and non-defense capital goods orders, seen as a proxy for business investment.
Meanwhile, oil prices managed to recover the early lost ground, which extended some support to the commodity-linked currency – loonie and further collaborated towards capping gains for the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3157
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3156
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3219
|Daily SMA50
|1.3194
|Daily SMA100
|1.3231
|Daily SMA200
|1.327
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3183
|Previous Daily Low
|1.312
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3187
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3102
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3328
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3114
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3159
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3144
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3123
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3091
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3061
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3185
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3215
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3248
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pares slide after dismal US data
The EUR/USD pair eased ahead of the release of US Durable Goods Orders, which unexpectedly fell by 2.0% against an expected 1.5% advance. Dollar remains strong despite the big miss.
GBP/USD plummets to fresh 3-week low
The American dollar is getting some attention ahead of US Durable Goods, up against most rivals. Sterling still the weakest amid hard-Brexit fears, GBP/USD down to 1.2940 price zone.
A peek at the major market drivers of 2020
We're into holiday thin trade and conditions won't get back to fuller form until the second week in January. 2019 saw a good deal of downside risk associated with Brexit uncertainty put to rest...
Gold climbs to near 2-week tops, around $1485 region
Gold edged higher on the first trading day of the week and climbed to near two-week tops, around the $1485 region during the early European session.
USD/JPY extends sideways grind below 109.50
The USD/JPY pair fluctuated in a 50-pip range last week and struggled to make a decisive move in either direction. At the start of the new week, the pair remains stuck in its 10-day-old range and was last seen trading at 109.40, down 0.04% on a daily basis.