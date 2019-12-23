USD/CAD refreshes session tops, around 1.3170 post-US/Canadian data

USD/CAD edges higher and hits fresh daily tops in the last hour.

Canadian economic activity unexpectedly contracts in November.

Mixed US Durable Goods Orders data failed to provide any impetus.

The USD/CAD pair refreshed session tops and has now moved back within the striking distance of near one-week tops set on Friday.

The pair built on last week's recovery move from the 1.3100 handle, or seven-week lows, and gained some follow-through traction for the third consecutive session on the first day of a new trading week.

The positive momentum remained well supported the disappointing release of Canadian monthly GDP print, which showed that the economic activity unexpectedly contracted by 0.1% in November.

On the contrary, the US dollar held on to its mildly positive tone through the early North-American session and remained rather unaffected by the mixed release of Durable Goods Orders data for November.

In fact, the headlines durable goods orders tumbled 2% during the reported month as compared to a 0.5% rise recorded in the previous month and worse than consensus estimates pointing to 1.5% increase.

The USD negative data, to some extent, was negated by better-than-expected growth in core durable goods orders and non-defense capital goods orders, seen as a proxy for business investment.

Meanwhile, oil prices managed to recover the early lost ground, which extended some support to the commodity-linked currency – loonie and further collaborated towards capping gains for the major.

Technical levels to watch