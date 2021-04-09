USD/CAD refreshes session lows on upbeat Canadian jobs data, lacks follow-through

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move beyond the 1.2600 mark.
  • The loonie got a strong lift following the release of stellar Canadian employment details.
  • Rallying US bond yields, stronger USD, weaker oil prices might help limit the downside.

The USD/CAD pair dropped around 30-40 pips during the early North American session and refreshed daily lows, below mid-1.2500s in reaction to upbeat Canadian jobs data.

Following the previous day's downfall, the pair regained positive traction on the last trading day of the week and was supported by a combination of factor. A sharp spike in the US Treasury bond yields assisted the US dollar to rebound from over two-week lows. Apart from this, a softer tone surrounding crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked loonie and provided an additional boost to the USD/CAD pair.

The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through and the USD/CAD pair once again struggled to find acceptance above the 1.2600 mark, instead met with some fresh supply at higher levels. The latest leg of a sudden spike over the past hour or so was sponsored by stellar Canadian monthly employment details for March.

According to Statistics Canada, the economy added 303.1K jobs and the unemployment rate tumbled to 7.5% during the reported month. The readings were well above consensus estimates, which might compel the BoC to slow the pace of its bond purchases as soon as April and acted as a positive trigger for the Canadian dollar.

It will now be interesting to see if the USD/CAD pair is able to find any support at lower levels or bearish traders aim to challenge the key 1.2500 psychological mark. Nevertheless, the pair remains on track to end the week with modest losses, though the lack of any strong follow-through warrant caution for bearish traders.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2576
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 1.2563
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2542
Daily SMA50 1.2626
Daily SMA100 1.2714
Daily SMA200 1.2988
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2627
Previous Daily Low 1.2558
Previous Weekly High 1.2647
Previous Weekly Low 1.2528
Previous Monthly High 1.274
Previous Monthly Low 1.2365
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2585
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2601
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2539
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2514
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2469
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2608
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2652
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2677

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

