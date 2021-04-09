USD/CAD refreshes session lows on upbeat Canadian jobs data, lacks follow-through

- USD/CAD struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move beyond the 1.2600 mark.
- The loonie got a strong lift following the release of stellar Canadian employment details.
- Rallying US bond yields, stronger USD, weaker oil prices might help limit the downside.
The USD/CAD pair dropped around 30-40 pips during the early North American session and refreshed daily lows, below mid-1.2500s in reaction to upbeat Canadian jobs data.
Following the previous day's downfall, the pair regained positive traction on the last trading day of the week and was supported by a combination of factor. A sharp spike in the US Treasury bond yields assisted the US dollar to rebound from over two-week lows. Apart from this, a softer tone surrounding crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked loonie and provided an additional boost to the USD/CAD pair.
The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through and the USD/CAD pair once again struggled to find acceptance above the 1.2600 mark, instead met with some fresh supply at higher levels. The latest leg of a sudden spike over the past hour or so was sponsored by stellar Canadian monthly employment details for March.
According to Statistics Canada, the economy added 303.1K jobs and the unemployment rate tumbled to 7.5% during the reported month. The readings were well above consensus estimates, which might compel the BoC to slow the pace of its bond purchases as soon as April and acted as a positive trigger for the Canadian dollar.
It will now be interesting to see if the USD/CAD pair is able to find any support at lower levels or bearish traders aim to challenge the key 1.2500 psychological mark. Nevertheless, the pair remains on track to end the week with modest losses, though the lack of any strong follow-through warrant caution for bearish traders.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2576
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.2563
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2542
|Daily SMA50
|1.2626
|Daily SMA100
|1.2714
|Daily SMA200
|1.2988
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2627
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2558
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2647
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2528
|Previous Monthly High
|1.274
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2365
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2585
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2601
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2539
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2514
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2469
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2608
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2652
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2677
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1900 as dollar rebounds amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1900, retreating further from two-week highs of 1.1927 amid resurgent haven demand for the US dollar whilst the Treasury yields recover. Concerns about vaccines in Europe outweigh the Fed's dovish message.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.37 on dollar strength, Brexit and covid concerns
GBP/USD is trying to hold onto 1.37, trading near the March lows. The US dollar is rebounding the from dovish Fed-induced blow. Concerns about Britain's vaccine supplies and Brexit-related issues are weighing on sentiment.
Rejection at 50-DMA recalls XAU/USD sellers, $1730 eyed
Gold looks to retest $1730 support after retreating from five-week highs. Technical indicators still back the case for the upside. 50-DMA at $1760 is the level to beat for XAU/USD bulls.
Cardano’s Alonzo update might catalyze ADA price for 78% upswing
IOHK revealed Alonzo, the next protocol update for the Cardano blockchain. The upgrade will build on top of the recent releases like Mary, Allegra and so on to bring smart contract capabilities. ADA price falters but holds up as buyers eye a 78% bull run to record levels.
Bank to the Future: Interest rates return to market center stage
Interest rates have been this year's focus for currency valuation. American Treasury yields have climbed sharply fueling the dollar's rise. The Federal Reserve has two discrete rate policies, a repressive bond program for ...