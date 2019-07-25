USD/CAD refreshes session low amid a modest USD pullback, bullish Oil prices

- A sharp intraday USD pullback exerts some downward pressure in the last hour.
- Bullish Oil prices further underpinned Loonie and collaborated to the downtick.
- The downside is likely to remain limited amid tempered Fed rate cut expectations.
The USD/CAD pair dropped to fresh session lows, around the 1.3115 region during the early North-American session, albeit quickly recovery few pips thereafter.
Despite upbeat US macro data, a sharp intraday US Dollar pullback from fresh multi-week tops - primarily led by a dramatic turnaround in the shared currency, was seen as one of the key factors behind the pair's intraday downtick.
This coupled with a strong pickup in Crude Oil prices further underpinned demand for the commodity-linked currency - Loonie and collaborated to the pair's sudden fall over the past hour or so, albeit the downtick, so far, seemed limited.
The fact that investors have been scaling back expectations of a 50 bps rate cut by the Fed at its upcoming meeting on July 30-31, any meaningful USD corrective slide is likely to remain shallow and should continue to lend support to the major.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained weakness back below the 1.3100 handle before confirming that the pair's recent recovery from yearly lows has already run out of the steam and repositioning for a fresh leg of a near-term bearish trend.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3128
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.314
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3085
|Daily SMA50
|1.3255
|Daily SMA100
|1.3324
|Daily SMA200
|1.3303
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3152
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3118
|Previous Weekly High
|1.311
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3016
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3529
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.306
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.314
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3131
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3122
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3103
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3088
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3156
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3171
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.319
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off new two-year lows as Draghi readies further stimulus
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1150, off the fresh two-year low of 1.1101 recorded after the ECB left its policy unchanged but opened the door to rate cuts and QE. President Draghi sent a balanced message.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2500 but below Wednesday’s high
The Pound is trading little changed on the upside at around 1.2500 against the greenback. New UK PM Boris Johnson has replaced most of the government ministers, choosing Brexiteers to key positions. His statement to parliament is eyed later.
USD/JPY: range trading exacerbated ahead of first-tier events
The USD/JPY pair continues trading range-bound a handful of pips above the 108.00 figure. The American dollar remains strong against most major rivals, although the FX market is in wait-and-see mode...
Gold refreshes weekly tops on dovish ECB, retreats post-upbeat US macro data
Gold quickly reversed a bullish spike to fresh weekly tops and is currently placed in the neutral territory, around the $1425-26 region post-US data.
US Durable Goods Orders Preview: Positive omens
Durable goods order to climb as Boeing drag fades. Business spending to decline but remain positive. Retail sales suggest active durable goods.