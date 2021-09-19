USD/CAD refreshes monthly top below 1.2800 ahead of Canada elections

- USD/CAD bulls take a breather after two-week uptrend, grinds higher of late.
- No major policy change expectations keep bulls hopeful unless any surprises.
- Risk-off mood, WTI pullback adds to the bullish catalysts.
- Canadian election results become the key amid light calendar, off in China, Japan.
USD/CAD rises to the fresh monthly top, recently wobbling near 1.2775, as Canadian citizens brace for Monday’s Federal elections.
While the loonie pair’s previous upside could be linked to the firmer US dollar, caution ahead of today’s Canada elections seem to challenge the bulls of late. Even so, the pullback in oil prices, Canada’s key export and Fed tapering tantrum, coupled with no major hopes from Canadian elections favor USD/CAD buyers.
US Dollar Index (DXY) rose to the highest since August 23 on Friday as the risk-off mood escalates. The main catalysts behind the moves are the COVID-19 fears and chatters that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will hint tapering during this week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). Additionally, escalating tensions between China and the Western allies, namely the US, Australia and the UK, also weigh on the market sentiment and underpin the US dollar.
At home, Canadian Federal Elections fail to probe the traders as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals and Erin O'Toole's Conservatives brace for a tough battle. “The Canadian election, whatever its political outcome, will change almost nothing in Ottawa. Economic and monetary policy will remain, the general approach to the pandemic will continue and if the Conservatives win they will govern in a tacit or overt coalition. The scope for substantive policy changes will be close to nil,” said FXStreet’s Joseph Trevisani.
Against this backdrop, US Treasury yields remained firmer and the Wall Street benchmarks closed in the red while the S&P 500 Futures drop 0.29% intraday at the latest.
It’s worth mentioning that the risk aversion and firmer USD weigh on the WTI prices and propel the USD/CAD. That said, remains pressured for the fourth consecutive day by the press time.
Looking forward, Canadian elections may entertain the USD/CAD traders ahead of Wednesday’s Fed meeting. However, an off in China and Japan, coupled with a lack of major data/events from abroad, can challenge the momentum traders.
Read: Canadian Federal Elections: A not very crucial vote
Technical analysis
USD/CAD bulls need a clear upside break of 1.2807-12 area, comprising a two-month-old horizontal resistance, to challenge the yearly peak of 1.2949, marked last month. Alternatively, the 1.2700 threshold including multiple tops marked since late August restricts the short-term downside of the pair.
Additional important levles
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2772
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|1.2763
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2636
|Daily SMA50
|1.2598
|Daily SMA100
|1.2405
|Daily SMA200
|1.2524
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2774
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2637
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2774
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2949
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2721
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2689
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2676
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2588
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2539
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2812
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2861
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2949
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bullish hourly divergence, 38.2% ratio eyed
EUR/USD has stalled and is steady in the open. The bears have been in control to this point after breaking back below the 200-hour EMA.
GBP/USD trades under 1.38 amid on UK data, dollar strength
GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading under 1.38 after UK Retail Sales figures disappointed with -0.9% in August, worse than expected. Brexit uncertainty and dollar demand weighed on the pair earlier.
Gold bears in driver's seat as focus shifts to FOMC
Gold started the week in a relatively calm manner and continued to fluctuate in the previous week’s horizontal channel on Monday. Gold's technical outlook turned bearish following Thursday's sharp decline. Next target on the downside for XAU/USD is located at $1,730.
Solana price is on the verge of dipping 30% further by next week
Solana was on a tear at the beginning of September. Since the failed attempt on September 9 to keep price action elevated, SOL has been fading.
EUR/USD: Bullish hourly divergence, 38.2% ratio eyed
EUR/USD has stalled and is steady in the open. The bears have been in control to this point after breaking back below the 200-hour EMA.