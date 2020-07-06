USD/CAD refreshes eight-day bottom below 1.3600 as US dollar marks broad weakness

- USD/CAD stays depressed for the third day in a row.
- Canadian PM Trudeau’s rejection of the White House invitation failed to weaken the Loonie.
- Risk-on markets, US coronavirus conditions and expectations of further stimulus cut the greenback’s safe-haven demand.
- US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, BOC Business Outlook Survey will be in focus.
USD/CAD stays pressured near 1.3535/40, down 0.07% during the pre-European session on Monday. The loonie pair recently dropped to the lowest since June 24 as the US dollar remains pressured amid broad risk-on sentiment as well as surge in the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the world’s largest economy. Also exerting downside pressure on the quote could be Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s rejection of this week’s trilateral meeting with Mexico in America.
After initially keeping mum about the key trade talks, Canadian PM rejected the White House invitation to discuss future trade ties with the US and Mexico. The Trump administration and Mexican diplomats earlier signaled talks on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) but Ottawa kept silent and stepped back afterward. The news increases doubts on the much-championed trade deal by US President Donald Trump, which in turn plays negative for the Republican leaders’ Presidential election.
Elsewhere, the US continues to publish record high COVID-19 figures with situations in Texas and Florida getting worse day by day. The updates not only stops the economic restart plans but also cite the Trump administration’s failure to tame the pandemic. Even so, President Trump tweeted to signal the increase in testing as the reason behind the surge in the virus figures.
It should also be noted that the market’s risk-on mood adds to the USD’s weakness. The upbeat sentiment could be witnessed in the mild gains of S&P 500 Futures, US 10-year Treasury yields and the Asia-Pacific shares.
Other than the US dollar weakness, WTI’s strength also favors the Canadian dollar’s strength. The oil benchmark registers 0.5% gains while taking the bids around $40.50 by the press time.
Looking forward, risk catalysts will be closely observed before the US/Canada market open. Following that the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, expected 49.5 versus 45.4 prior, will be the key. Additionally, the Bank of Canada’s (BOC) quarterly Business Outlook Survey could also direct the pair’s near-term moves.
Technical analysis
The pair’s sustained trading below 21-day SMA, also extending the last week’s break of an ascending trend line from June 10, direct USD/CAD to 200-day SMA level near 1.3500. Though, the quote’s further weakness is less likely. Meanwhile, the support-turned-resistance line, at 1.3655 now, will probe buyers past-21-day SMA level of 1.3565.
Additional imporant levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3538
|Today Daily Change
|-10 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|1.3548
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3565
|Daily SMA50
|1.3762
|Daily SMA100
|1.3811
|Daily SMA200
|1.3496
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3582
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3545
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3705
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3545
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3802
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3316
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3559
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3568
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3535
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3522
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3498
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3572
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3595
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3609
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured as German data disappoints, market optimism fades
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.13, off the highs. German industrial output rose by only 7.8% in May, below expectations. Optimism about China's recovery faded and US coronavirus cases remain worrying.
AUD/USD falls to 0.6950 as Melbourne put under lockdown
AUD/USD is retreating to around 0.6950 after Melbourne was put under a strict six-week lockdown following an outbreak of COVID-19. The RBA left rates unchanged as expected.
Gold: Bullish bias intact while above critical $1777 support
Gold consolidated the recent bullish momentum and remained within a striking distance of the seven-year highs of $1789.28 reached last week. The bulls seemed undeterred by the risk-on rally in the global stocks amid underlying COVID concerns. A test of $1800 mark on the cards?
GBP/USD battles 1.25 amid speculation about UK fiscal stimulus
GBP/USD is trading just under 1.25 ahead of UK Chancellor Sunak's appearance in parliament, amid speculation about fiscal stimulus. Concerns about Brexit and US coronavirus are in play.
WTI eases from two-week top ahead of API stockpile data
WTI stays depressed while extending pullback from $40.83. Coronavirus woes battle economic optimism in China, US summer driving demand slows. Saudi Arabia hikes selling price, another explosion reported in Tehran. API data, risk catalysts will be in the spotlight.