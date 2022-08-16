- USD/CAD edges lower and refreshes daily low during the early North American session.
- The mixed Canadian/US macro data fails to provide any meaningful impetus to the pair.
- The fundamental backdrop supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying.
The USD/CAD pair witnessed some selling during the early North American session and refreshes it's daily low in reaction to US/Canadian macro data. The pair is currently trading with modest intraday losses, just below the 1.2900 round-figure mark.
A modest bounce in crude oil prices seems to underpin the commodity-linked loonie and act as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair. Spot prices edge lower and seem rather unaffected by Canadian consumer inflation figures. Statistics Canada reported that the Canadian CPI decelerated to the 7.6% YoY rate in July from the 8.1% in the previous month. More importantly, the Bank of Canada's Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, unexpectedly eased to the 6.1% YoY rate from the 6.2% in June.
This, along with some follow-through US dollar buying for the third straight day, should offer some support to the USD/CAD pair. In fact, the USD climbs to a fresh monthly high and continues to draw support from expectations that the Fed would stick to its policy tightening path. Apart from this, an uptick in the US Treasury bond yields and recession fears offset mixed US housing market data and favour the USD bulls, supporting prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the major.
Traders, meanwhile, might refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the FOMC monetary policy meeting minutes, scheduled for release on Wednesday. The markets have priced in at least a 50 bps Fed rate hike at the September meeting and the minutes would be looked upon for clues about the possibility of a larger, 75 bps move. Hence, it would be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the recent recovery from over a two-month low touched last week has run its course.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2888
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1.2905
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2852
|Daily SMA50
|1.2889
|Daily SMA100
|1.2803
|Daily SMA200
|1.2748
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2934
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2769
|Previous Weekly High
|1.295
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2728
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3224
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2789
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2871
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2832
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2805
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2704
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.264
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.297
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3035
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3135
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in red below 1.0150 after weak US data
EUR/USD has managed to stage a modest recovery in the early American session but failed to reclaim 1.0150. The data from the US showed Housing Starts fell by 9.6% in July, limiting the greenback's gains as focus shifts to Wall Street's opening bell.
GBP/USD steadies below 1.2050 as dollar rally loses steam
GBP/USD trades with modest daily losses below 1.2050 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. Following the disappointing Housing Starts data from the US, the US Dollar Index retreated from multi-week highs, allowing the pair to limit its losses.
Gold falls toward $1,770 as US yields push higher
Gold came under renewed bearish pressure in the early American session and dropped toward $1,770. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2% on the day above 2.8%, forcing XAU/USD to continue to push lower.
Bitcoin price all but confirms a bearish breakout amid opposing on-chain metrics
Bitcoin price shows a confluence of bearish developments that suggests an incoming downtrend. This development could halt the bullish outlook seen in Ethereum and other related altcoins. Bitcoin price is in a classic Wyckoff Distribution Phase.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!