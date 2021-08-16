USD/CAD refreshes daily highs below 1.2590 on USD rebounds

- USD/CAD consolidates gains on Tuesday in the Asain session.
- US Dollar Index stands tall above 92.60 on political tension in Afganistan and risk aversion amid delta variant spread.
- The Canadian dollar weighs down by weaker commodity prices, mixed economic data.
USD/CAD remains muted in the initial trading hour on Tuesday. After testing the high above 1.2580 in the overnight session, the pair consolidates with minute gains.
At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2571, up 0.01% for the day.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the greenback against the six major currencies remains strong at 92.60 with 0.13% gains.
Persistent coronavirus jitters and lower-than-expected Chinese data took a toll on investors sentiment and hurt the demand for riskier assets.
On the other hand, the Canadian dollar failed to impress investors on falling oil prices on demand concerns.
Oil prices continued to decline for the third consecutive session amid demand concerns as the global growth recovery at risk on the spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus. The subdued Chinese data, which is a major consumer of oil, also weighed on the prospects of the WTI prices.
A surprise election call from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and mixed economic data negatively affected the loonie.
The Manufacturing Sales jumped 2.1% in June, in line with market expectations, whereas Wholesale Sales edged lower 0.8% in June.
As for now, traders are waiting for the US Retails Sales and Fed’s Chair Powell speech to trade fresh trading impetus.
USD/CAD additional levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.257
|Today Daily Change
|0.0058
|Today Daily Change %
|0.46
|Today daily open
|1.2512
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.255
|Daily SMA50
|1.2428
|Daily SMA100
|1.237
|Daily SMA200
|1.2565
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2532
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2502
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2589
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2489
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2808
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2303
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2514
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2521
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2499
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2485
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2468
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2529
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2546
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2559
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
