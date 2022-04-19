- USD/CAD attracted some dip-buying on Tuesday and was supported by a combination of factors.
- Retreating crude oil prices undermined the loonie and extended support amid stronger greenback.
- Rising bets for aggressive Fed rate hikes, elevated US bond yields continued benefitting the buck.
The USD/CAD pair recovered its modest intraday losses and shot to a fresh daily high, around the 1.2630 region heading into the North American session.
A combination of factors assisted the USD/CAD pair to attract some buying near the 1.2570-1.2565 area on Tuesday, with bulls still awaiting sustained strength beyond the very important 200-day SMA. Retreating crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked loonie. This, along with the underlying bullish sentiment surrounding the US dollar, acted as a tailwind for spot prices.
Crude oil retreated further from the three-week high touched the previous day amid worries over slowing demand in the wake of COVID-19 lockdowns in major centres in China. That said, concerns about tight global supply and a potential European Union (EU) embargo on Russian gas over its invasion of Ukraine, should help limit the downside for the black liquid, at least for now.
On the other hand, the USD climbed to a fresh two-year high and continued drawing support from growing acceptance that the Fed will tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace to curb soaring inflation. In fact, the markets have been pricing in multiple 50 bps rate hikes by the Fed, which, in turn, pushed the US Treasury bond yields to a multi-year peak and underpinned the greenback.
Hence, the market focus will remain on a scheduled speech by Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, due later during the US session. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the USD and provide some impetus. Traders will further take cues from oil price dynamics to grab some short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2617
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.2621
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.255
|Daily SMA50
|1.2656
|Daily SMA100
|1.2685
|Daily SMA200
|1.2627
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2644
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2604
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2676
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2521
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2901
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.243
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2629
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2619
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2602
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2582
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2561
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2642
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2663
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2683
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
