USD/CAD: Refreshes daily high above 1.2680 as USD rebound, US data eyed

  • USD/CAD tracks higher on Friday in the initial Asian trading hours.
  • US Dollar Index inches higher above 93.00 with 0.26% gains.
  • The Canadian dollar losses momentum as oil prices retreat.

After touching the high of 1.2685 in the US session, USD/CAD is consolidating gains in the early Asian trading hours on Friday. The pair confides in a very close trading band with less than 10-pips movement.

At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2683, up 0.02% for the day.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the greenback against the six major currencies, trades above 93.00 little unchanged from the previous session with 0.26% gains.

The movement in the greenback is further augmented after St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said that the Fed should have completed its tapering process by the end of March 22. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said the strength in the US economy prompts the central bank to begin reducing its monthly asset purchases in October.

The gains were capped on the mixed economic data, where US Initial Jobless Claims rose slightly to 353K and the US economy advanced an annualized 6.6% in Q2, below the market expectations of 6.7%.

On the other hand, the Canadian dollar managed to gain on steady crude oil prices.

As for now, traders wait for the slew of economic data: US Personal Income and Spending data, Goods Trade Balance, Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Index and Fed Chair Jerome Powell speech to gauge the market sentiment.

 USD/CAD additional levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2684
Today Daily Change 0.0093
Today Daily Change % 0.74
Today daily open 1.2591
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2578
Daily SMA50 1.2512
Daily SMA100 1.2377
Daily SMA200 1.2548
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2643
Previous Daily Low 1.2587
Previous Weekly High 1.2949
Previous Weekly Low 1.2512
Previous Monthly High 1.2808
Previous Monthly Low 1.2303
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2622
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2608
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.257
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.255
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2514
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2627
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2663
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2684

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

EUR/USD stable around 1.3750 but at risk of falling

EUR/USD stable around 1.3750 but at risk of falling

Comments from US Federal Reserve officers hinting at tapering before year-end gave a boost to the greenback and weighed lower high-yielding assets. Wall Street posts substantial losses, also affected by geopolitical tensions.

GBP/USD under pressure sub-1.3700

GBP/USD under pressure sub-1.3700

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin met French President Emmanuel Macron. Hints on US Federal Reserve tapering hurt demand for high-yielding assets. GBP/USD at risk of extending its decline once blow 1.3670.

XAU/USD loses traction before testing $1,800, looks to close flat

XAU/USD loses traction before testing $1,800, looks to close flat

Economic data form the US near expectations, attention on Fed Chair Powell’s speech. DXY rebounds but fails to hold above 93.00. Gold bounced sharply even amid a stronger dollar.

Analysts anticipate Ethereum supply shock after 100K ETH burned

Analysts anticipate Ethereum supply shock after 100K ETH burned

More than 6% of Ethereum's total supply is staked in the ETH2 contract. Ethereum reserves on centralized exchanges have plunged to 18.98 million, and inflows have substantially reduced, leading to a supply shock. Ethereum's mean dollar invested age dips, indicating that dormant dollars invested in the altcoin have started circulating. 

US July PCE Inflation Preview: Fed taper outlook depends on Powell rather than inflation data

US July PCE Inflation Preview: Fed taper outlook depends on Powell rather than inflation data

Core PCE inflation is expected to rise to 3.6% on a yearly basis in July. Investors could ignore the inflation report ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium. EUR/USD could target 1.1900 if it manages to clear the 3-month-old descending trend line.

