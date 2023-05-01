USD/CAD recovery fades near 1.3550 despite softer Oil price, First Republic, US/Canada data eyed

- USD/CAD eases from intraday high as market players seek more clues to extend week-start moves.
- Cautious mood ahead of First Republic announcements, US/Canada jobs report prod buyers.
- Oil price ease amid broad US Dollar gains, recession woes.
- Fed’s 0.25% rate hike is given but clues for future moves will be the key for near-term Loonie moves.
USD/CAD seesaws around 1.3550-60 during the first positive day in three early Monday. In doing so, the Loonie pair cheers the recent weakness in WTI crude oil price amid the US Dollar’s strength due to the risk-off mood. However, the cautious mood ahead of the key US and Canadian statistics prods the Loonie pair buyers.
WTI crude oil snaps a two-day uptrend as sellers approach the $76.00, fading the last week’s bounce off April’s low. In doing so, the black gold bears the burden of the US Dollar’s broad run-up amid sour sentiment and recently hawkish Fed bets.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) renews its intraday high near 101.80 during a three-day uptrend as market players cheer on recently firmer US data while also rushing toward the greenback on fears emanating from the First Republic Bank.
During the weekend, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) called in bids for the troubled US bank in which multiple top-tier private organizations, including JP Morgan, took part. The results are up for release and can give only knee-jerk optimism as an immediate defense of the bank by a private player isn’t a solution to the broad banking problems.
Talking about the US data, the first readings of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, also known as Advance readings, marked mixed outcomes. That said, the headline US GDP Annualized eased to 1.1% from 2.0% expected and 2.6% prior but the GDP Price Index inched higher to 4.0% on an annualized basis from 3.9% prior and 3.8% market consensus. Further, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, namely the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, for March matched 0.3% market forecasts and prior to MoM but rose to 4.6% from 4.5% expected on YoY, with an upwardly revised previous reading of 4.7%. On the same line, the US Employment Cost Index also increased by 1.2% in Q1 2023, versus the 1% increase marked previously.
On the other hand, dovish bias surrounding the Bank of Canada (BoC) and an absence of major Canadian data in the last week allowed the USD/CAD buyers to keep the reins.
Against this backdrop, the CME Group FedWatch Tool suggests higher odds of the Fed’s 0.25% rate hike in May and June, as well as a reduction in the market’s bets on the September rate cut from the US central bank. With this, S&P 500 Futures print mild losses even as Wall Street closed positive and the yields eased.
Looking forward, Canada S&P Global Manufacturing PMI and US ISM Manufacturing PMI for April may entertain intraday traders of the USD/CAD pair, together with the First Republic Bank news. However, major attention will be given to Wednesday’s Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy meeting and Friday’s employment data from the US and Canada for clear directions.
Technical analysis
USD/CAD pair’s latest rebound could be linked to its inability to break the 100-DMA support of around 1.3525. However, the Loonie pair buyers need validation from the 50-DMA hurdle surrounding 1.3590 to retake control.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3558
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.3552
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3484
|Daily SMA50
|1.3585
|Daily SMA100
|1.3527
|Daily SMA200
|1.3429
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3668
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3536
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3668
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3523
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3668
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3301
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3586
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3618
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3502
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3453
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3371
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3634
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3717
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3766
USD/JPY rallies sharply to fresh highs, eyes on 137.00
The Nikkei experienced a solid start to the day, rallying in the opening hours. This optimism was also reflected in USD/JPY, climbing 0.34% to start the new month of May with highs of 136.77.
AUD/USD stays bearish near 0.6600 amid China, First Republic inflicted fears ahead of RBA, Fed
AUD/USD justifies its risk barometer status as the pair sellers attack the 0.6600 round figure, fading the late Friday’s corrective bounce after refreshing the seven-week low, during early Monday in Asia.
Gold bears approach $1,980 support on First Republic woes, Fed, US NFP eyed
Gold price drops towards a short-term key support confluence as sour sentiment underpins the US Dollar demand and weighs on the metal prices during the early trading hours of the key week. The XAU/USD renews its intraday low near $1,986.
Dogecoin price rejection means trouble for next week where DOGE could tank 30%
Dogecoin price is in dire need of some help, although it is questionable which company Elon Musk could buy to place the Dogecoin logo on it. All things aside, the performance of this week was a straight F, as the Bulls were unable to reclaim a vital support element.
Week Ahead – Fed and ECB decisions set the stage for US payrolls
An explosive week lies ahead for global markets, featuring central bank decisions in the United States, Eurozone, and Australia, alongside the latest edition of nonfarm payrolls. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates one final time, so the dollar will react mostly to any signals around future action.