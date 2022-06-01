- USD/CAD defends the bounce off six-week low, grinds higher of late.
- BOC announced 0.50% rate hike, showed readiness to "act more forcefully if needed".
- Upbeat US data, hawkish Fedspeak underpin DXY’s biggest daily gains in a month.
- US ADP Employment Change, Factory Orders and Fed/BOC speakers eyed ahead of the key US NFP.
USD/CAD stays defensive around a two-month low, following the first positive daily close in six, as softer oil prices and strong US dollar tease buyers. That said, the Loonie pair seesaws around 1.2655-60 during an inactive start to Thursday’s Asian session.
The quote dropped to the lowest levels since early April just after the Bank of Canada (BOC) announced 50 basis points (bps) of rate hikes, matching market consensus. However, the important was the policymakers’ preparedness for aggressive rate lifts if needed to achieve its 2.0% inflation target.
It’s worth noting, however, that fears of growth and inflation, not to forget hawkish comments from the Fed policymakers, bolstered the US Dollar Index (DXY) and poured cold water on the BOC’s strong rate hike. Also fueling the USD/CAD prices was a retreat in the WTI crude oil prices, Canada’s key export.
Strong US data and Fed Beige Book raised concerns over economic growth and inflation in the US while Fed speakers renewed chatters surrounding a faster rate hike trajectory. That said, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for April rose to 56.1 versus the 54.5 expected and the 55.4 prior. Further, the US JOLTs Job Openings eased below 11.8 prior readings but matched 11.4 market forecasts. It’s worth noting that the monthly release of the Fed Beige Book showed that the majority of districts indicated slight or modest growth while most informed of continued price rises. Also, three districts, out of 12, expressed concerns about a US recession.
Elsewhere, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard also raised concerns about the US recession as he repeated that a pace of 50 bps hike per meeting is a “good plan” for now. Further, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin mentioned, “You can't find a recession in the data or actions of business execs,'' speaking on Fox Business.
It’s worth noting that WTI crude oil prices dropped for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, extending pullback from a three-month high to near $113.50 at the latest, as firmer US dollar and recession fears. Also, downbeat PMI data from China and anxiety ahead of today’s Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meeting weigh on the black gold prices.
Amid these plays, the Wall Street benchmarks closed for the second day in the red while the US 10-year Treasury yields printed a three-day uptrend while refreshing a fortnight high near 2.95%.
Moving on, US ADP Employment Change for May, expected 300K versus 247K prior, will be eyed closed due to being the early signal for Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP). Also important to watch is the US Factory Orders for May bearing forecasts of a 0.7% increase compared to 2.2% in previous readouts. At home, an anticipated recovery in Canada Building Permits, to 0.7% from -9.3% prior, may test the USD/CAD rebound.
Also read: US ADP Employment Change May Preview: The labor market recedes from center stage
Technical analysis
A daily closing below 200-DMA, around 1.2665 by the press time, keeps USD/CAD directed towards a two-month-old support line near 1.2600.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2657
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|1.2646
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2844
|Daily SMA50
|1.271
|Daily SMA100
|1.2697
|Daily SMA200
|1.2663
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2687
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2629
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2885
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2718
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3077
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2629
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2651
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2665
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2622
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2597
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2564
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2679
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2712
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2737
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls could be about to throw in the towel, but the 38.2% Fibo is key
AUD/USD is flat on the day and trading in the middle of the overnight ranges. Aussie is consolidating the recent volatility and has left a doji on the daily chart. The price could be in for some sideways action as markets take a rest bite ahead of more critical US events.
EUR/USD aims to recapture weekly lows ahead of US NFP
The EUR/USD pair is juggling around 1.0650 after a sheer downside move from 1.0730 on Thursday. A sluggish consolidation move is indicating the occurrence of an intensive selling action, which will expose the asset to more downside.
Gold finds offers around $1,850 on firmer DXY, focus shifts to US NFP
Gold price XAU/USD is displaying some signs of exhaustion after a pullback move to its crucial resistance at $1,850.00. The precious metal and the DXY have displayed a rare parallel upside move as both assets were advancing north on Wednesday.
What Shiba Inu needs to end the downtrend
SHIB is still consolidating within a range. Shiba Inu price has not delivered any substantial volume changes in the market. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a close above $0.00001370.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!