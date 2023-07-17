USD/CAD recovers some ground around the 1.3220 area, eyes on Canadian CPI

- USD/CAD recovers and takes a breather near the 1.3220 mark.
- Markets expect the Federal Reserve (Fed) to be less aggressive with tightening monetary policy post-July meeting.
- BoC policymakers expect inflation to ease from 3% next year towards the 2% target.
- Market players will take cues from the Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI) due on Tuesday.
The USD/CAD pair recovers some ground and holds above the 1.3220 mark in the early Asian session after hitting the lowest level since September 2022. Market participants will continue to digest the latest US inflation data and keep an eye on the Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI) due on Tuesday amidst the Federal Reserve (Fed) blackout scheduled for July 25-26.
The preliminary reading of the University of Michigan's (UoM) Consumer Confidence Index increased to 72.6 from 64.4 in June, above the market's estimation of 65.5. Meanwhile, one-year and five-year consumer inflation expectations rose to 3.4% and 3.1%, respectively, from 3.3% and 3% prior. Additionally, US consumer prices increased by 3.0% yearly from 4.0% and the Producer Price Index (PPI) came in at 0.1% from 0.9% previously.
The data suggests that inflationary pressures in the US economy are abatingand that the Federal Reserve (Fed) should be less aggressive with tightening monetary policy after an expected interest rate hike in the upcoming meeting on July 26. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the Federal Funds Rate (FFR) will likely maintain the 5.25%-5.50% range through 2023.
On the other hand, the Bank of Canada (BoC) raised the benchmark interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.0% in its July policy meeting on Wednesday. BoC Governor, Tiff Macklem, remarked on the policy outlook that additional interest rate hikes are necessary to slow economic demand growth and alleviate price pressures. He added that the BoC expects inflation to be around 3% next year and then return to the 2% target.
Moving on, market players will take cues from the Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI) due later on Tuesday. The US Empire State Manufacturing Index and Retail Sales will be released later in the week on the US docket. Investors will look for a fresh impetus and find trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3226
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.3217
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3223
|Daily SMA50
|1.3358
|Daily SMA100
|1.3472
|Daily SMA200
|1.3492
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3227
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3093
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3304
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3093
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3585
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3117
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3176
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3144
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3131
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3045
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2997
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3265
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3313
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3399
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
