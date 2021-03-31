USD/CAD recovers modestly from weekly lows, steadies around 1.2570

- USD/CAD dropped to a fresh weekly low below 1.2540 on Wednesday.
- US Dollar Index drops toward 93.00 during American session.
- Canadian economy grew more than expected in January.
The USD/CAD pair stayed relatively quiet around 1.2600 during the first half of the day but came under strong bearish pressure in the early trading hours of the American session on Thursday. After dropping to its lowest level in a week at 1.2537, however, the pair staged a modest rebound and was last seen losing 0.54% on a daily basis at 1.2566.
DXY retreats toward 93.00
The broad-based USD weakness and renewed CAD interest on the back of strong data weighed heavily on USD/CAD on Thursday.
The positive shift witnessed in the market mood weighed on the greenback on Thursday. With Wall Street's main indexes opening the day higher, the US Dollar Index (DXY) extended its daily slide and briefly dropped below 93.00. As of writing, the DXY was losing 0.2% at 93.11.
In its monthly report, the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Research Institute announced that the private sector employment increased by 517,000 in March. This reading fell short of the market expectation of 550,000 and failed to help the USD gather strength.
On the other hand, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Wednesday that the real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in January grew by 0.5%, compared to analysts' estimate for an expansion of 0.5%. The upbeat growth data helped the loonie outperform its rivals.
Later in the session, US President Joe Biden will be unveiling his infrastructure plan that will reportedly contain $2 trillion worth of investment over eight years.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2574
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0060
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|1.2634
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2566
|Daily SMA50
|1.2648
|Daily SMA100
|1.2751
|Daily SMA200
|1.3025
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2647
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2581
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2629
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2473
|Previous Monthly High
|1.287
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2468
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2622
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2606
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2594
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2554
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2527
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2661
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2687
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2727
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
